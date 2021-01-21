Police Blotter: Woman Makes Bonfire Of Ex-Boyfriend's Clothes; Overnight Visitor Tries To Make Off With Loot While "Taking Out The Trash"

Police responded to a residence on Baker Street. A woman said a black male in a maybe silver Volvo stopped in front of her house, walked to the front porch and stole a saw. The woman did not have a description of the saw. Video recording will be sent into police later.* * *Officers assisted a woman at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. A concerned citizen flagged down officers and directed them to the woman, who was sitting inside the gas station. She said she was just released from the hospital and needed a ride to the Dollar General on Browns Ferry Road where she had left her belongings.Police transported the woman to the Dollar General with no incident.* * *Police were called from a business on Broad Street. Officers spoke to a woman who said that a man in his late thirties had come into her business and made her feel uncomfortable. She described the man as 5'10", medium brown skin and athletically built, with a receding hairline. As the man came into the store, she said he continued to pick statues up, and ask irrelevant questions about them. She said that she gave him numerous hints to leave the store, but he just brushed them off and continued to stay. He never said anything aggressive to her, nor did he get into her personal space; just made her feel uncomfortable.* * *Police were called by a person on Idlewild Drive who said there was a man walking around several people's yards and the caller had no idea who he was. Police made contact with the man who said that he was waiting on a ride. Police ran his identification and discovered that he had no outstanding warrants. The man went on his way.* * *Police responded to a disorder at a residence on Cherryton Drive. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with a woman who said she came to return her ex-boyfriend's clothes. The woman said that when he did not open his door, she set the clothes on fire. Officers spoke with the ex-boyfriend who said that sometime during the night someone broke the side window of his apartment. He said that he believed it was the woman, due to her attitude towards him lately. He said that he did not see her break the window, but suspected she was responsible. The woman denied breaking the window and said she was working that night and only admitted to burning the clothing belonging to him. The ex-boyfriend told police he did not wish to press charges against her for the damaged property. He said he only wants her to leave his property. Officers informed the woman that she needed to leave the apartment complex and to not return. She left without issue.* * *Officers were called about a miscellaneous incident at the residence of a man and woman on Keith Street. The woman said she wanted to speak with police via telephone about her residence being "bugged" by the man, who is her ex-boyfriend. The woman began to rant and rave about a lack of privacy inside of the shared residence. She digressed from the topic at hand on numerous instances and abruptly ended the telephone conversation due to "stressed out" dogs.* * *Police responded to an attempted theft from a residence on 12th Ave. Officers spoke with a woman who said that an unknown white male who her daughter brought home last night attempted to take various items from her home that morning. The woman said the unknown man told her he was going to "take out the trash" and tried to leave with her Onn 55" 4k TV and a bag full of Ryobi power tools. The TV was valued at $300, while the tools were estimated to be worth $600. When confronted by the woman, the man dropped the items and left the scene in an unknown direction of travel. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red Nike tennis shoes. No further information could be provided on the man. No items were successfully taken from the scene.