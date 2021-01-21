 Thursday, January 21, 2021 43.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Vehicle Collision Sparks 2-Alarm Commercial Fire On Lee Highway

Thursday, January 21, 2021
Lee Highway commercial fire
Lee Highway commercial fire
- photo by Battalion 1 Chief Chris Willmore.

A traffic accident caused a second alarm commercial fire Thursday morning in the 5800 block of Lee Highway.

It happened at 2:47 a.m. when a garbage truck and car collided. They hit a light pole and it caused both vehicles to burst into flames.

It sparked a chain reaction and vehicles on the lot of a nearby auto repair business caught fire and then the flames spread to the business itself.

A second alarm was called to bring additional companies to the scene.

Crews were advised to get out from under live wires and moved to defensive and aerial operations.

Mutual aid provided coverage at some of CFD’s fire halls while firefighters were on the scene on Lee Highway.

Everyone worked to tackle the business fire and several vehicle fires. At 4:15 a.m., the fire was marked under control.

Two patients from the initial traffic crash were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

While all of this was happening, a driver in the area ran over one of the fire hoses supplying water to the scene. This is dangerous when first responders are using a hose to put out a fire so CFD urges drivers to pay attention.

Ladder 13, Quint 8, Squad 1, Quint 21, Quint 6, Engine 15, Squad 7, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 9, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Ladder 19, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Blue Shift), CFD Investigations, CFD Supply, EPB, CPD and HCEMS responded.


January 21, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 20, 2021

McKee Now Plans To Build 4 New Facilities In Collegedale As Part Of $500 Million Expansion

January 20, 2021

Hagerty Hits Biden Actions On Paris Climate Accords, Keystone Pipeline, Immigration


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report ALLEN, JACOB 10941 HIGH RIVER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Last year, Collegedale along with the Hamilton County Industrial Development Board, entered into a PILOT agreement with McKee Foods that was effective Jan. 1, 2020. At the commission meeting ... (click for more)

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Wednesday was critical of President Joe Biden's actions on the Paris Climate Accords and the Keystone Pipeline. He said, “President Biden’s decision to rejoin ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report ALLEN, JACOB 10941 HIGH RIVER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ___ BAGGETT, DREW ELI 10873 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy DOMESTIC ASSAULT ___ BEATY, CARMEN LEANN 8850 BRAMLETT ROAD ... (click for more)

McKee Now Plans To Build 4 New Facilities In Collegedale As Part Of $500 Million Expansion

Last year, Collegedale along with the Hamilton County Industrial Development Board, entered into a PILOT agreement with McKee Foods that was effective Jan. 1, 2020. At the commission meeting on Tuesday night, Attorney Kurt Faires with the Chambliss, Bahaner and Stophel law firm, requested approval from the city for an amendment to the agreement. He said this is the largest investment ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Time For Impact Fees

This letter is regarding the potential high density development on Snowhill Road in Ooltewah. Growth is good. But it needs to be responsible growth. It would be instructive to see studies by other communities who have already gone through this so we can understand just what is the taxpayer cost burden of these high density developments. Additional taxes to add infrastructure, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vols Ain't Dead

Matt Hayes, a writer for the SaturdayDownSouth.com website, was blistering in his view of what has been allowed to happen to the once-mighty University of Tennessee football program just hours after coach Jeremy Pruitt went down in flames on Monday. “I’ve got some harsh words for those in power at Tennessee, something they don’t want to hear but better embrace. It’s not the 1990s ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Men Win 70-60 Over Shorter

After five road games and three home postponements the Lee men's basketball team finally got back on its home court inside Walker Arena, taking down the Shorter Hawks, 70-60 on Tuesday evening. The Flames (5-1) cracked the top 25 for the first time this season at No. 18 in the NCAA D2 Media Poll and are receiving votes in the NABC Coaches Poll. Shorter falls to 1-4 on the year. ... (click for more)

Mocs Earn Road Win At Samford

The Chattanooga Mocs had a little déjà vu all over again in their 70-64 win at Samford Wednesday night. The Mocs limited their opponent to a season-low 22 first-half points for the second straight game and then saw them catch fire in the second. The key tonight was not getting burned. After Logan Dye's floater with 14:31 on the clock gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead, 38-32, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors