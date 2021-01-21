Major Retailer Planning To Locate At The South End Of Soddy Daisy

A major retailer is making plans to build a store in Soddy Daisy. Attorney Arnold Stulce, who is representing both the land owner and the developer, made the announcement at the Soddy Daisy Commission meeting Thursday night. The name of the business will not be disclosed until all the details surrounding its development are settled. One of those issues is to rezone the property, which is a tract of land located at 7316 Dayton Pike.

Based on other locations of this business around the Southeast, said attorney Stulce, it should generate from $18 million to $25 million in gross sales per year. When it is opened and operating the city would see a substantial increase in sales taxes each year, he said - about half a million dollars. It would also add 120 full time jobs and a substantial number of part time jobs.

The location on the south end of town is ideal, said the attorney, and would draw from residents of Soddy Daisy. He said it would present no adverse traffic problems. "This is the type of business that my family would patronize on a regular basis," he said.

To allow the project to move forward, the zoning would need to change from R-2A, Rural Residential District and A-1, Agricultural District, to C-2 Local Business District. The rezoning was approved unanimously.

Two other properties were rezoned Thursday night, including 8627 Gann Road being changed from R-5 Single Lot Mobile Home District to A-1 Agricultural District. A tract of land located at 154 Bean St. was also rezoned from R-2, Urban Residential District to M-2 Wholesale and Light Industry.

The commissioners voted to purchase property on Depot Street that will be used to extend a parking lot. A motion passed to buy the property at a price not to exceed $32,500, which includes both the selling price and closing costs.

Burt Johnson, interim city manager and finance director, reported that the resurfacing project of Dayton Pike is now in the final stages of design. The city should be ready to start the paving in late spring.

Public Works Director Steve Grant gave an update on the North Park. He said that the project has been delayed because needed materials have been hard to get. Many items have been back ordered and may not be available until spring. He said that at some point in the work there will be a lot of open ditches and trenches for wires and drains, so the area will be closed for several weeks.

Fire Chief Mike Guffey asked for the commissioners to declare a 1991 squad truck as surplus in order to donate it to the Sequoyah Fire Department, who has asked Soddy Daisy for help. Vice Mayor Robert Cothran supported the idea. He said it is a good idea to help the community like others helped Soddy Daisy when its fire department was just getting started. The donation was approved by the commission.

Chief Guffey also gave an update on the progress being made on the new fire hall #3. He said the heavy structure is up and wood inside the building is in. The fire station will be up and running quickly, he said.

Multiple commissioners have been contacted by citizens about an old rock wall that fell along Dayton Pike as well as a damaged guard rail at the high school. Mr. Grant said that replacements for both have been scheduled.