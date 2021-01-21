 Friday, January 22, 2021 43.0°F   fog   Fog

Breaking News


Major Retailer Planning To Locate At The South End Of Soddy Daisy

Thursday, January 21, 2021 - by Gail Perry

A major retailer is making plans to build a store in Soddy Daisy. Attorney Arnold Stulce, who is representing both the land owner and the developer, made the announcement at the Soddy Daisy Commission meeting Thursday night. The name of the business will not be disclosed until all the details surrounding its development are settled. One of those issues is to rezone the property, which is a tract of land located at 7316 Dayton Pike.

 

Based on other locations of this business around the Southeast, said attorney Stulce, it should generate from $18 million to $25 million in gross sales per year.

When it is opened and operating the city would see a substantial increase in sales taxes each year, he said - about half a million dollars. It would also add 120 full time jobs and a substantial number of part time jobs.

 

The location on the south end of town is ideal, said the attorney, and would draw from residents of Soddy Daisy. He said it would present no adverse traffic problems. "This is the type of business that my family would patronize on a regular basis," he said.

 

To allow the project to move forward, the zoning would need to change from R-2A, Rural Residential District and A-1, Agricultural District, to C-2 Local Business District. The rezoning was approved unanimously.

 

Two other properties were rezoned Thursday night, including 8627 Gann Road being changed from R-5 Single Lot Mobile Home District to A-1 Agricultural District. A tract of land located at 154 Bean St. was also rezoned from  R-2, Urban Residential District to M-2 Wholesale and Light Industry.

 

The commissioners voted to purchase property on Depot Street that will be used to extend a parking lot. A motion passed to buy the property at a price not to exceed $32,500, which includes both the selling price and closing costs.

 

Burt Johnson, interim city manager and finance director, reported that the resurfacing project of Dayton Pike is now in the final stages of design. The city should be ready to start the paving in late spring.

 

Public Works Director Steve Grant gave an update on the North Park. He said that the project has been delayed because needed materials have been hard to get. Many items have been back ordered and may not be available until spring. He said that at some point in the work there will be a lot of open ditches and trenches for wires and drains, so the area will be closed for several weeks.

 

Fire Chief Mike Guffey asked for the commissioners to declare a 1991 squad truck as surplus in order to donate it to the Sequoyah Fire Department, who has asked Soddy Daisy for help. Vice Mayor Robert Cothran supported the idea. He said it is a good idea to help the community like others helped Soddy Daisy when its fire department was just getting started. The donation was approved by the commission.

 

Chief Guffey also gave an update on the progress being made on the new fire hall #3. He said the heavy structure is up and wood inside the building is in. The fire station will be up and running quickly, he said.

 

Multiple commissioners have been contacted by citizens about an old rock wall that fell along Dayton Pike as well as a damaged guard rail at the high school. Mr. Grant said that replacements for both have been scheduled.


January 21, 2021

Hagerty Hits Biden Decision To Extend The New START Treaty

January 21, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Makes Bonfire Of Ex-Boyfriend's Clothes; Overnight Visitor Tries To Make Off With Loot While "Taking Out The Trash"

January 21, 2021

Gudel's Wrecker Removed From City's Rotation List For 30 Days


Senator Bill Hagerty hit the decision by President Joe Biden to extend the New START Treaty. He said, “I am deeply troubled by the Biden Administration’s decision to extend the New START ... (click for more)

Police responded to a residence on Baker Street. A woman said a black male in a maybe silver Volvo stopped in front of her house, walked to the front porch and stole a saw. The woman did not ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Officer and Wrecker Inspector John Collins on Thursday morning brought a violation to the City Beer Board serving as the Wrecker Board. It was against Gudel’s Wrecker Service, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hagerty Hits Biden Decision To Extend The New START Treaty

Senator Bill Hagerty hit the decision by President Joe Biden to extend the New START Treaty. He said, “I am deeply troubled by the Biden Administration’s decision to extend the New START Treaty for five years without any concessions from Russia. Even President Biden’s own nominee for Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, previously said that ‘Washington ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Makes Bonfire Of Ex-Boyfriend's Clothes; Overnight Visitor Tries To Make Off With Loot While "Taking Out The Trash"

Police responded to a residence on Baker Street. A woman said a black male in a maybe silver Volvo stopped in front of her house, walked to the front porch and stole a saw. The woman did not have a description of the saw. Video recording will be sent into police later. * * * Officers assisted a woman at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. A concerned citizen flagged down officers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Where Are Our Educational Priorities?

If only our institutes of higher learning put as much emphasis, effort and financial investment into their academic departments as they do into their football “programs”. $9.3 million in annual salary for a football coach? Really? Are there anywhere professors who earn even a fractional smidgen of that amount? Where are our priorities? Is the “commitment to consistently winning ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Are Resuscitated!

I am a big fan of magic tricks. Sometimes I’ll sit down with YouTube and watch a lot of dazzling stuff. My favorites include Darcy Oakes with the doves, or David Blaine spitting up live frogs from “the aquarium in my stomach.” Really intellectual stuff … I can watch it for hours … but the best magic is “real magic,” much like the University of Tennessee jerked from the top hat Thursday, ... (click for more)

Sports

Samford Women Stay In First With Victory Over Mocs

Chattanooga’s Mocs played pretty good basketball for the first three quarters of Thursday night’s Southern Conference clash with league-leading Samford, but it was a dismal performance in the final 10 minutes that spelled the difference. The Bulldogs had a precarious 50-49 lead to start the final quarter, but the Mocs couldn’t hit the ocean from the end of a pier as they only ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Moves Quickly To Fill A Gaping Need

Tennessee moved quickly to address arguably the most important job opening associated with demolition Monday. Central Florida’s Danny White has reached a deal with UT to become the school’s new athletic director. USA Today first reported the news and the university released White’s hire later Thursday afternoon. “Danny White is an innovative leader in college athletics ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors