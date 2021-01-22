Ridgeland High Junior Arrested After Leaving School And Carrying Out Armed Robbery, Then Returning To Campus

Detectives with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office have made one arrest in an armed robbery of a Wilson Road convenience store that occurred Wednesday.

Authorities said a metal gray 2010 Chevrolet Camaro with white stripes pulled into the Discount Market parking lot at 1425 Wilson Road at about 10:30 a.m. Two young black males exited the vehicle, while the driver remained in the car.

One suspect was a lookout at the store entrance, while the other suspect confronted the clerk, banishing a handgun and demanding money. The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. The vehicle left the store parking lot and traveled north on Wilson Road.

The following morning, detectives working with the Ridgeland High School Resource Officer identified the gunman as 17-year-old LaMarcus J. Bailey of Chickamauga, Ga.

As the investigation moved forward, detectives discovered that Bailey, a Ridgeland High School eleventh grader, had skipped second block and left the school property at 9:42 a.m. on Wednesday. Bailey returned to school property at about 11:20 a.m.

The vehicle used in the armed robbery was located in the Ridgeland High School parking lot and was determined to be Bailey’s vehicle.

Detectives searched the Chevrolet Camaro and found a handgun under the front seat. The gun was stolen from Cleveland, Tn., in 2020.

Bailey was arrested on Thursday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm; additional charges are forthcoming.

Detectives are working to identify the other two men involved in the armed robbery.

Ridgeland High School administrators have worked closely with detectives throughout the investigation.

Tips can be sent to www.walkerso.com or contact Det. Sgt. Walt Hensley at 706-639-0839.