Ridgeland High Junior Arrested After Leaving School And Carrying Out Armed Robbery, Then Returning To Campus

LaMarcus J. Bailey
Detectives with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office have made one arrest in an armed robbery of a Wilson Road convenience store that occurred Wednesday.

Authorities said a metal gray 2010 Chevrolet Camaro with white stripes pulled into the Discount Market parking lot at 1425 Wilson Road at about 10:30 a.m.  Two young black males exited the vehicle, while the driver remained in the car.

One suspect was a lookout at the store entrance, while the other suspect confronted the clerk, banishing a handgun and demanding money.  The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.  The vehicle left the store parking lot and traveled north on Wilson Road. 

The following morning, detectives working with the Ridgeland High School Resource Officer identified the gunman as 17-year-old LaMarcus J. Bailey of Chickamauga, Ga. 

As the investigation moved forward, detectives discovered that Bailey, a Ridgeland High School eleventh grader, had skipped second block and left the school property at 9:42 a.m. on Wednesday. Bailey returned to school property at about 11:20 a.m. 

The vehicle used in the armed robbery was located in the Ridgeland High School parking lot and was determined to be Bailey’s vehicle.

Detectives searched the Chevrolet Camaro and found a handgun under the front seat.  The gun was stolen from Cleveland, Tn., in 2020. 

Bailey was arrested on Thursday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm; additional charges are forthcoming. 

Detectives are working to identify the other two men involved in the armed robbery. 

Ridgeland High School administrators have worked closely with detectives throughout the investigation. 

Tips can be sent to www.walkerso.com or contact Det. Sgt. Walt Hensley at 706-639-0839.


Police Blotter: Car Warming Up On Jefferson Street Winds Up Down The Road; Man Watches Cowboy Plow Through His Front Yard

Police responded to an address on Saluda Street regarding property damage. Officers observed that a Ram flatbed tow truck (Brown Towing and Recovery) had undercarriage and possible frame damage underneath the flatbed at the rear of the truck. Police observed a manhole cover that was raised several inches above the pavement surface. Police spoke with the driver who said he was traveling

Legacy Village Of Cleveland To Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations As Early As Monday

Legacy Village of Cleveland, a premier senior living and memory care community in Cleveland, Tennessee, will take a major step toward ensuring a healthy, safe community by offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all residents and team members starting on Monday. Officials said, "Members of the senior community have been directly affected by the COVID-19 virus, and it continues to

Opinion

Where Are Our Educational Priorities? - And Response (2)

If only our institutes of higher learning put as much emphasis, effort and financial investment into their academic departments as they do into their football "programs". $9.3 million in annual salary for a football coach? Really? Are there anywhere professors who earn even a fractional smidgen of that amount? Where are our priorities? Is the "commitment to consistently winning

Roy Exum: Vols Are Resuscitated!

I am a big fan of magic tricks. Sometimes I'll sit down with YouTube and watch a lot of dazzling stuff. My favorites include Darcy Oakes with the doves, or David Blaine spitting up live frogs from "the aquarium in my stomach." Really intellectual stuff … I can watch it for hours … but the best magic is "real magic," much like the University of Tennessee jerked from the top hat Thursday,

Sports

Samford Women Stay In First With Victory Over Mocs

Chattanooga's Mocs played pretty good basketball for the first three quarters of Thursday night's Southern Conference clash with league-leading Samford, but it was a dismal performance in the final 10 minutes that spelled the difference. The Bulldogs had a precarious 50-49 lead to start the final quarter, but the Mocs couldn't hit the ocean from the end of a pier as they only

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Moves Quickly To Fill A Gaping Need

Tennessee moved quickly to address arguably the most important job opening associated with demolition Monday. Central Florida's Danny White has reached a deal with UT to become the school's new athletic director. USA Today first reported the news and the university released White's hire later Thursday afternoon. "Danny White is an innovative leader in college athletics


