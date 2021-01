Georgia Has 128 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,614 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 128 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,798.There were 6,614 new cases, as that total reached 714,322 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 48,270, 320 more than Thursday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 4,247 cases, up 44; 45 deaths; 176 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 1,895 cases, up 15; 51 deaths, up 2; 128 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 913 cases, up 114; 8 deaths; 44 hospitalizationsWalker County: 4,826 cases, up 30; 63 deaths, up 2; 200 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 13,068 cases, up 70; 158 deaths, up 2; 629 hospitalizations, up 4

