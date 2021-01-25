 Monday, January 25, 2021 49.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Breaking News


City Union Supports Hill, Clark, Berz, Dotley, Mott, Coonrod

Monday, January 25, 2021
The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 205 COPE Committee announced endorsements for the 2021 Chattanooga city elections.
 
Those are Jenny Hill (District 2), Dennis Clark (District 5), Carol Berz (District 6), Raquetta Dotley (District 7), Marie Mott (District 8), and Demetrus Coonrod (District 9).
 
The COPE Committee "participated in a thorough vetting process both internally and as part of the Chattanooga Area Central Labor Council of the AFL-CIO," it was stated.

Blondel Garner, an SEIU member and Head Start Teaching Assistant for the city of Chattanooga, said, “These candidates will be champions for Chattanooga’s working families and the issues that impact our lives.
All of them expressed their support for our Fight for $15 campaign to lift all city workers to at least $15/hour. That will have an impact on every working person in the area to give them greater bargaining power in their workplace.”

Stephen Russell, an SEIU member and accounting technician for the city of Chattanooga, said, “We’re excited to have so many candidates who are ready to bring us together and solve the problems our city faces. Whether it is creating affordable housing, strengthening our early childhood education programs or ensuring local workers get an opportunity as our city continues to grow, we know all of these candidates will fight for us.”

Alonzo Strickland, an Equipment Operator for Chattanooga Public Works, said, “This is an exciting and important year for Chattanooga. We’re optimistic about the future of the city, and know that when we come together, across our differences, we can make this city a place where everyone can thrive. We’re ready to get to work supporting our candidates and letting voters know why we support them.”


January 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Jeep Left Warming Up In Garage Disappears; Stomping Neighbors Above Knocking Over Woman's Stuff;

January 25, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

January 25, 2021

City Union Supports Hill, Clark, Berz, Dotley, Mott, Coonrod


Police responded to a shoplifting at Sam's Club, 6101 Lee Hwy. The manager said a woman came into the store and filled her pockets with miscellaneous items, then ran out the exit door. Staff ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 205 COPE Committee announced endorsements for the 2021 Chattanooga city elections. Those are Jenny Hill (District 2), Dennis Clark ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Jeep Left Warming Up In Garage Disappears; Stomping Neighbors Above Knocking Over Woman's Stuff;

Police responded to a shoplifting at Sam's Club, 6101 Lee Hwy. The manager said a woman came into the store and filled her pockets with miscellaneous items, then ran out the exit door. Staff attempted to stop the woman, but were unable to do so. It is unknown who the woman is or what items were taken. * * * A man living on Brainerd Road called police and said someone broke ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

First Dose Appointment Hype

So the Hamilton County Vaccine online appointment system filled up, but never fear, you can call this number 423-209-5399 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and schedule an appointment. Well, over 200 attempts between my wife and I in the first 30 minutes resulted in hearing a busy signal over 200 times. I continued to plug away but not continuously and finally two hours later I have ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Cases Plunge!

There are many things about the COVID pandemic that I do not understand, but there are a whole lot of things I will never understand and that makes almost every day a little more fun. I’ve always been an “inch-by inch, anything’s a cinch” guy and like the shiny side of most of what I find but I cannot find one person who can tell me why Hamilton County’s coronavirus numbers plunged ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Basketball Postpones Two Games Due To Positive Covid-19 Results

Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team's Tier 1 personnel, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is postponing games this week. This consists of student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff and affects upcoming games at ETSU (Wed.) and at Furman (Sat.). UTC is following CDC guidance as well as NCAA & SoCon protocols for contact tracing and a plan for ... (click for more)

#25 Lady Vols Overwhelm #12 Kentucky, 70-53; Hold Rhyne Howard In Check

The No. 25 Lady Vols rolled to a commanding victory over No. 12 Kentucky on Sunday, winning 70-53 in Thompson-Boling Arena. The win was UT's third victory over a top-15 team this season, its highest number of wins over ranked opponents since the 2017-18 season. Tennessee (10-3, 4-1 SEC) was led in scoring by sophomore Tamari Key , who posted a career-high 19 points on ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors