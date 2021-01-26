County School Officials Have Announcement On School Reopening At 4 PM

Hamilton County Schools officials said they had an announcement at 4 p.m. today regarding school reopening.

The press conference at Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences on Third Street related to the School Reopening Task Force.

School Board members last Thursday had a lengthy debate over whether to bring students back to school. The vote was 5-4 against doing so at this time.

The board then instructed Supt. Bryan Johnson to reopen school as quickly and as safely as possible.

The county schools had in-person school for the first 84 days of this school year.

There was a switch to virtual learning after a spike in COVID-19 cases in December. In recent days, the case numbers have come down significantly from the previous highs.