Local Chapters Of Fraternal Order Of Police, International Brotherhood Of Police Endorse Kim White

The local chapters of the Fraternal Order of Police and the International Brotherhood of Police Officers announced Tuesday their endorsement of mayoral candidate Kim White. Together, the organizations represent hundreds of law enforcement officers in Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

“I am profoundly moved by the endorsements of two organizations that represent some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals in our community,” said Ms. White. “I am deeply grateful for the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day to keep our community safe. It is a distinct honor and privilege to have their support in this campaign.”

The Fraternal Order of Police is the world’s largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers. The International Brotherhood of Police Officers is the only employee labor group for Chattanooga and Hamilton County officers.