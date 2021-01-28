Harrison Home Has $70,000 In Damage After Couch Catches Fire

Firefighters from Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department saved a house from burning to the ground early Thursday morning.

At 12:30 a.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire at 6072 Ramsey Road (Harrison area). Highway 58 VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring from the eaves. Firefighters gained entry to the house and found a couch on fire in the living room. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the living room.



No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders. One cat died from smoke inhalation. Fire officials reported the cause of the fire is accidental and damages are listed at $70,000.



Chattanooga Fire Department responded for Mutual Aid.