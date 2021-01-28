 Thursday, January 28, 2021 39.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Minnie Faye Lynn Charged In Fentanyl Death Of Courtney Partin

Thursday, January 28, 2021
Minnie Faye Lynn
Minnie Faye Lynn

A Chattanooga woman has been charged in an overdose fentanyl death.

Last May 31, police responded to a Menlo Street apartment in order to investigate the death of 28-year-old Courtney Partin. She was found at Minnie Faye Lynn’s apartment. An investigator found her death was caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Police interviewed Ms. Lynn, after finding that Ms. Partin had contacted her about obtaining roxycodone pills. Police said this correspondence was taken from Ms. Lynn’s cell phone, and that the suspect did the deal at the Menlo Street apartment.

Police said Ms. Lynn helped Ms. Partin get the pills she wanted, and that Ms. Lynn told them Ms. Partin took a “roxy 30” in the early hours of May 31. Police said Ms. Lynn knew the pills contained fentanyl.

On Monday, police made contact with Ms. Lynn, 43, and took her into custody. She is charged with second-degree murder and drugs for resale.

Ms. Partin was a native of Chattanooga who had been living at Decatur, Tn.

She left three children behind.

Courtney Partin
Courtney Partin

January 28, 2021

Trustee Hullander Urges Citizens To Avoid Paying Their Property Tax In Person

January 28, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

January 28, 2021

TDOT Contractor To Repair Concrete On I-24 West Near Mile Marker 178 In Chattanooga


Trustee Bill Hullander said his office is open, but he is urging citizens to pay their property taxes by a different method than coming to the County Courthouse or the office annex at Bonny Oaks. ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

TDOT contract crews will make concrete repairs this weekend on I-24 West in Hamilton County between mile markers 177 and 179 in lane #2 (right lane). The repair work will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Trustee Hullander Urges Citizens To Avoid Paying Their Property Tax In Person

Trustee Bill Hullander said his office is open, but he is urging citizens to pay their property taxes by a different method than coming to the County Courthouse or the office annex at Bonny Oaks. He said with all the COVID-19 safety precautions in place and the tax deadline nearing there could be long lines if many opt to pay in person. He said, "This year we want to encourage ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

No, Randy, Vol Fans Will Not Shut Up

Referencing Randy Smith's plea for Vol fans to "shut up" I must respectfully tell Randy that No, we won't shut up. Why? Because the fans who spend their hard-earned money and time supporting the Vols are tired of what's been going on now for over a decade. When it comes to hiring a coach, we need to stop shopping at the bargain mart. We need to stop asking "Who would want to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "White Allyship"

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, a-swirl in social justice reform yet sorely lacking in common sense, may be on the brink of alienating itself from the very community that supports it. Today the university will host a lecture and celebration focusing on ‘White Allies and Accountability’ when it is my view that such a distasteful folly will reversely reverberate within ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Heupel Ready To Deal With Mountain-Like Challenge At Tennessee

Wednesday was referred to by some as Heupel hump day. Rather than a hump, Tennessee’s new football coach, Josh Heupel, faces a mountain-sized challenge in taking over a program that’s leaking players and being investigated both in house and by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Here’s some more background and thoughts from his introduction: Strategy: After three ... (click for more)

#18 Vols Grind Out 56-53 Win Over Mississippi State

A dominant defensive showing and an offensive effort that saw every Vol score helped the 18th-ranked Tennessee basketball team battle past Mississippi State, 56-53, on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. After uncharacteristically losing the turnover battle in each of their last two games, the Volunteers (11-3, 5-3 SEC) forced 18 (9-8, 4-5 SEC) turnovers, earning a +7 turnover ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors