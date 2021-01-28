Hagerty Hits Biden For "Court Packing" Plan

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) hit President Joe Biden’s new commission on reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court and federal judiciary.

He said, “After refusing to give the American people an answer before the election, it turns out President Biden is taking steps toward packing the Supreme Court. The new administration does not like some of the recent judicial appointees, who were appointed by President Trump and confirmed by the Senate, so they are teeing up a means to change the constitutional rules of the game.

"The Supreme Court does not tell the President how to conduct foreign policy or how long his staff members can serve, yet now the White House is undertaking steps that may lead to executive branch direction of the judicial branch’s operations. It’s a clear violation of the separation of powers enshrined in our Constitution to protect our rights.”