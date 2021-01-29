 Friday, January 29, 2021 34.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Walden Town Council Tentatively Scheduled To Reconsider 2019 Lines Orchids Rezoning At February Meeting

Proposed Resolution, Derailed In January By Temporary Restraining Order, Back On Track

Friday, January 29, 2021 - by Judy Frank

With Walden’s regular February town meeting less than two weeks away, officials are busy getting their legal ducks in a row.

Once again, the board of aldermen is set to consider a proposed resolution which contends that Walden officials erred in 2019 when they approved a plan to convert the old Lines Orchids site into a so-called “village center.”

The tentative agenda for the meeting, due to be finalized and made public next week, includes consideration of the proposal.

The board had been scheduled to take up the resolution at its Jan.

12 meeting.

However, a temporary restraining order (TRO) issued earlier that day by Hamilton County Chancellor Pamela Fleenor – at the request of attorney John Anderson, acting as principal for nominal landowner LOP LLC – forced postponement.

“The temporary restraining order dissolved on Jan. 27,” Mayor Lee Davis said, noting that he has asked Walden town attorney Sam Elliott to “file a motion with the court just to clarify that.”

If approved, Mayor Davis said, the resolution currently before the Walden Council would not overturn the 2019 rezoning.

As proposed, the resolution would “authorize and direct” the mayor to “take all appropriate actions to invalidate the 2019 ordinance approving the rezoning . . .  and to carry out the intent and purpose of this resolution, which is to comply with state law and the zoning ordinance – and to correct the erroneous passage of Ordinance 331.”

Further, it would end the town’s opposition to a lawsuit opposing the grocery store complex filed early in 2020 against LOP LLC and the town by Linda Collins, Gary D. Smith and Anthony J. Wheeler.

From now on, the resolution said, Walden officials and attorneys will “cooperate with the petitioners in the lawsuit.”

The Jan. 12 TRO was requested in a surprise, last-minute lawsuit filed just hours before the town council meeting.

The suit petitioned Chancery Court to prohibit Walden officials from reconsidering the 2019 rezoning, which was intended to clear the way for developers to build a 43,000-square-foot supermarket in the heart of the town.

Chancellor Fleenor issued the TRO, she said this week in court documents, “to maintain the status quo in this matter” while an earlier, related lawsuit challenging the rezoning moves through a different court.

It’s unclear why Attorney Anderson – who has said he owns 80 percent of the land in question – filed his petition in Hamilton County Chancery Court.

After Hamilton County Circuit Court judges recused themselves from hearing a lawsuit filed early last year by Walden residents against LOP LLC and the town of Walden, that case was transferred to Bradley County Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Sharp.

That case and the new one filed in Chancery Court are related, Chancellor Fleenor found. Consequently, she ruled, Judge Sharp should hear both of them.

In her ruling, Chancellor Fleenor said that it “(appeared) to the court that this case involves common questions of law and fact (also central to the circuit court lawsuit transferred to Bradley County) and . . .  the disposition of one may impair or impede interests in the other.”

Consequently, “. . . to avoid the risk of conflicting, inconsistent rulings, the court determines the case should be transferred,” she wrote. “Judge Sharp has graciously consented to a mutually convenient interchange and to hear this matter to conclusion.”

Officials said a hearing on the former Chancery Court lawsuit has been tentatively scheduled for next week in Judge Sharp’s court – just a few days before Walden’s regular February meeting.


January 29, 2021

Police Blotter: Fussing Women, Man Who Tried To Intervene Tossed Off CARTA Bus; RV Thief Drives Stolen Vehicle Through Storage Company Fence

January 29, 2021

Blackburn, Hagerty Are Sponsors Of Bill Aimed At Ending Taxpayer-Funded Abortion

January 29, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police were called to a residence on Camden Street. A woman had called police for an unknown reason. The woman was on scene crying and she would not talk to police. The woman said she did not ... (click for more)

Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty were among those who introduced legislation to close loopholes that allow Title X family planning funds to go to entities that perform abortions, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGOBI, AVIA 7627 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County IN TRANSIT TO DAVIDSON ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Fussing Women, Man Who Tried To Intervene Tossed Off CARTA Bus; RV Thief Drives Stolen Vehicle Through Storage Company Fence

Police were called to a residence on Camden Street. A woman had called police for an unknown reason. The woman was on scene crying and she would not talk to police. The woman said she did not need medical aid, but would not tell police if anything was wrong. The woman's aunt arrived on scene and the woman left with her. * * * Police responded to a vandalism at a business ... (click for more)

Blackburn, Hagerty Are Sponsors Of Bill Aimed At Ending Taxpayer-Funded Abortion

Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty were among those who introduced legislation to close loopholes that allow Title X family planning funds to go to entities that perform abortions, including Planned Parenthood. Senator Blackburn said, “We must close loopholes that allow for abortion giants like Planned Parenthood to receive federal funding. This legislation ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Berke Leaves Big Shoes To Fill

Mayor Andy Berke leaves behind our Scenic City a lot better than when he found it. I do not know what more we could ask for in our mayor. Mayor Berke leaves some mighty big shoes (or high heels) to fill. Through Andy’s humble and diligent leadership, Nooga Strong is Nooga Stronger. C. Mark Warren Ooltewah (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Other’ Pandemic

Brian Williams, a trauma surgeon, has just written an op-ed on the website MedPageToday.com entitled “Racism, Gun Violence, and Healthcare Activism.” Brother, I’m all over this one because the rampant shootings that are skyrocketing across America drive me crazy. I’ve read about the reasons, from “generational poverty,” the effects of educational failures in our inner city, the ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Heupel Ready To Deal With Mountain-Like Challenge At Tennessee

Wednesday was referred to by some as Heupel hump day. Rather than a hump, Tennessee’s new football coach, Josh Heupel, faces a mountain-sized challenge in taking over a program that’s leaking players and being investigated both in house and by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Here’s some more background and thoughts from his introduction: Strategy: After three ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Hold Off Ole Miss, 68-67

The No. 20/22 Lady Vols held off an upset-minded Ole Miss team on Thursday night, earning a 68-67 win in Thompson-Boling Arena. Senior Rennia Davis led Tennessee (11-3, 5-1 SEC) with 21 points and seven rebounds, and junior Rae Burrell logged 17 points and three rebounds. Sophomore Jordan Horston was also in double figures, managing 13 points and three assists. Donnetta ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors