 Saturday, January 30, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Halie Forstner Vividly Remembers Spanish Flu That Almost Took Her Father

Friday, January 29, 2021
Halie Forstner as a child
Halie Forstner as a child

Halie Gass Forstner lived through the Spanish flu and she has thus far survived the coronavirus as she soon turns 110.

Ms. Forstner this past week made the move into Morning Pointe of Chattanooga at Shallowford.

Born in 1911 on the Georgia side of Sand Mountain, she is no stranger to the challenges a pandemic puts on a nation. As a young child, she endured the Spanish Flu of 1918 and lost friends and family members to the illness.

She vividly remembers keeping a safe distance from her father as he battled - and eventually beat - the Spanish flu. She and her mother took a wagon from their home on the mountain to Chattanooga to get vaccinated against that virus.

Having lived through that time in history, Ms. Forstner got her COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. “I want to keep myself and others around me safe, so I’m interested in getting the vaccine,” said Ms. Forstner.

Known throughout the Chattanooga community for her sharp mind, historic knowledge, and, of course, her age, Halie Forstner graduated from Chattanooga High School in the building now occupied by Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences in 1930.

In 2016, Ms. Forstner was named an honorary graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and was recognized by state legislators and then-Governor Bill Haslam.

She was married to Charles Forstner for 52 years until his passing in 1990. She is proud of her numerous friends and family members, especially her church family at Lookout Valley Presbyterian Church.

Now, she has a new family to join at Morning Pointe. “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Forstner to our Morning Pointe family,” said Greg A. Vital, president of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “It certainly is an honor that she chose Morning Pointe as her next home and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones with her in the coming years.”

He said Morning Pointe Senior Living is working to help curb the spread of COVID-19 by partnering with CVS Pharmacy to administer the vaccine to residents and associates in each of its 35 communities. Vaccination clinics are ongoing and require a two-step process over the course of several weeks. The latest vaccination clinic schedule can be viewed at www.morningpointe.com/covid_

Halie Forstner is ready for her COVID-19 vaccine
Halie Forstner is ready for her COVID-19 vaccine

January 30, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 29, 2021

Libertarian Party Endorses District 3 City Council Candidate Rachael Torrence

January 29, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, TYLER ODELL 144 SEWARD WAY DALTON, 30720 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- ... (click for more)

The Libertarian Party of Hamilton County, by unanimous vote, officially endorsed Rachael Torrence for Chattanooga City Council District 3. Ms. Torrence is bringing a new voice to District ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, TYLER ODELL 144 SEWARD WAY DALTON, 30720 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- ADKINS, ROBERT E 7304 STARLING RD HIXSON, 37304 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

Libertarian Party Endorses District 3 City Council Candidate Rachael Torrence

The Libertarian Party of Hamilton County, by unanimous vote, officially endorsed Rachael Torrence for Chattanooga City Council District 3. Ms. Torrence is bringing a new voice to District 3 by running on a platform of individual liberty for all. Understanding that peaceful individuals should never be forced to do anything and can make their own choices, Ms. Torrence says, “We ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Berke Leaves Big Shoes To Fill

Mayor Andy Berke leaves behind our Scenic City a lot better than when he found it. I do not know what more we could ask for in our mayor. Mayor Berke leaves some mighty big shoes (or high heels) to fill. Through Andy’s humble and diligent leadership, Nooga Strong is Nooga Stronger. C. Mark Warren Ooltewah (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Other’ Pandemic

Brian Williams, a trauma surgeon, has just written an op-ed on the website MedPageToday.com entitled “Racism, Gun Violence, and Healthcare Activism.” Brother, I’m all over this one because the rampant shootings that are skyrocketing across America drive me crazy. I’ve read about the reasons, from “generational poverty,” the effects of educational failures in our inner city, the ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Heupel Ready To Deal With Mountain-Like Challenge At Tennessee

Wednesday was referred to by some as Heupel hump day. Rather than a hump, Tennessee’s new football coach, Josh Heupel, faces a mountain-sized challenge in taking over a program that’s leaking players and being investigated both in house and by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Here’s some more background and thoughts from his introduction: Strategy: After three ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: It's Not Just Me - Vol Fans Are Awful

Earlier this week, I wrote that Vol fans need to shut up. That was the day before Tennessee hired Josh Heupel as its new head football coach. After all, the Vols' "Legions of the Miserable" had been clamoring for Lane Kiffen or Hugh Freeze, or even former Titans' coach Jeff Fisher to be the next coach hired to replace the fired Jeremy Pruitt. The hiring of Heupel by new athletic ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors