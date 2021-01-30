Georgia Has 159 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,933 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 159 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,568.



There were 4,933 new cases, as that total reached 746,867 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 50,132, 263 more than Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 4,480 cases, up 22; 50 deaths; 187 hospitalizations, up 1



Chattooga County: 1,956 cases, up 9; 53 deaths; 130 hospitalizations



Dade County: 956 cases, up 12; 8 deaths; 47 hospitalizations



Walker County: 5,072 cases, up 17; 67 deaths; 209 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 13,380 cases, up 48; 165 deaths, up 2; 649 hospitalizations, up 2