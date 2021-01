Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALL, BRIAN DOUGLAS

2083 PISGAH RD ANDREWS, 289017401

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BARLOW, MADISON FAITH

1603 FAGAN ST APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOSTON, SAUNDRA ALISA

2706 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY

4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CALLAHAM, MON JERMAINE

1328 VANESSA DR HIXSON, 373434341

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CARTER, TY LEE

7535 IRON GATE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

---

CASLIN, RASHAWN LEBRON

1208 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

CHITTY, JALEN ADONIS

7701 PEPPERTREE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CHURCH, TYQUAVIOUS

2706 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COLLINS, TINA MARIE

9203 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

COOK, JERICK T

6901 LAKESHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161077

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

DAVIS, MARVIN EDWARD

7117 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

---

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112433

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

EVANS, DANA J

4514 B NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GILES, KADARIOUS DEVONTE

809 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GREER, COREY JAMMAL2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211718Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GREGORY, ADAM LEE4032 TIBBS BRIDGE ROAD DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOWARD, ELMER DEWAYNE1142 STATE ROUTE 222 BRONSON, 32621Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BROWN CO, OHIO)---HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN2806 CAMDEN ANVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA---JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE109 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH (POSS OF METH)DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---JORDAN, WILLIAM JUSTIN28 ANTLER RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OF AN AUTOMOBILE)---KING, AUTUMN RENEA430 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373798320Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEWIS, JARED DANA109 MORNING SIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---LOPEZ, JOSE CARVAJAL3701 CASTLE PINES LN APT 3937 ORLANDO, 32839Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRECKLESS DRIVINGLICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE---LYKES, MARLON DEUNTA2125 RIVERSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF PROMETHAZINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---MAGDALENO, JASON ANTHONY776 MESA DR CAMARILLO, 96783Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE3523 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000.00)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLL---MOORE, ANGELA DIANE7498 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, MICHAEL L30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---MOORE, TYQUAN DESHAN7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---NELSON, DRISCA TERRELL1507 HICKORY VALLEY APT K80 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PAYNE, JOSHUA201 B EAST RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULT (ON POLICE)ASSAULT (ON POLICE)RESISTING ARRESTEVADING ARREST---PENN, LONTIA DARNELL3822 MOUNTAIN VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---RIVERA, BARBARO TARTABULL4275 NW S TAMIAMI CANAL DR 312 MIAMI, 33126Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SANCHEZ, RICHARD SAMUEL200 BLAKE COURT SPRINGFIELD, 62711Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SIMPSON, AMBER ADALE128 GRAVITE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY AUTO THEFTTHEFT OF PROPERTY AUTO THEFT POSSESSION---TAYLOR, RODNEY DEWAYNE858 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---TIMMIS, TROY KEVIN1650 JED LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VICENTE, MELVINUNKNOWN NUMBER 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN412 MONTCLAIR DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER $2500---WILKERSON, PRUNELLA CAROL310 12TH AVE DAYTON, 373212154Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTTHEFT OVER $2,500---WOODALL, SARAH NICOLE1712 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 373793300Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WOOTEN, KEVIN DWIGHT2002 CITIGO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT