Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 28-Jan. 3:

SMITH NATHANIAL BLAKE W/M 18 OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE – MISD, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ.

CONLEY MEGAN LEANNA W/F 20 OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SAINT STEVEN RAY W/M 47 OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

PABLO MARCO ANTONIO-LORENZO H/M 34 OFFICER CLARK DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, IMPEDING FLOW OF TRAFFIC

MORGAN HAILEY NICOLE W/F 18 COKER LPD THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

RHINEHART ANGELA MICHELLE W/F 45 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

WADE RICKY LOWELL W/M 48 OFFICER COPPOCK PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PROCTOR KELBY LEE W/M 22 OFFICER COPPOCK DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER

BELL CHRISTOPHER PAUL W/M 32 OFFICER ALFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

BRYANT LARRY RAY W/M 70 OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

PARKER DAVID RENE W/M 36 OFFICER MILLER PAROLE VIOLATION

FRANKLIN CHRISTOPHER LYNN W/M 52 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

SULLIVAN SHANNON ELIZABETH W/F 44 OFFICER DOYLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

CASTEEL AUSTIN LAMAR W/M 22 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD (5 COUNTS)

GRAY CYNTHIA ANN W/F 57 OFFICER MILLER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

MILLER JODY LEE W/M 39 OFFICER BALLARD GSP STRIKING FIXED OBJECT, NO INSURANCE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BURNS JOHN DANIELL W/M 31 OFFICER WOOTEN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

BELL ISAIAH ELIJAH B/M 18 OFFICER MILLER THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE

BOTHERTON ZACHARY SCOTT W/M 37 OFFICER MILLER AGG ASSAULT

JACKSON PHILLIP CURTIS W/M 45 OFFICER HAVEN POSS OF METH

BOWERS JUSTIN PAUL W/M 31 OFFICER HAVEN THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

AMOS CHRISTOPHER JAMES W/M 47 OFFICER WORLEY LPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

BIRD JONATHAN CHANCE W/M 24 OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CRAWFORD DAKOTA ASHTON W/M 24 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD

SUTTLE NICHOLAS JADE B/M 40 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

REID THADDEUS EUGENE B/M 31 OFFICER THOMASON THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE – FELONY, THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE

CROWE AMBER MARIE W/F OFFICER THOMASON THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE – FELONY, THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE

NAVAS CHRISTINA ELIZABETH W/F 41 OFFICER THOMASON THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE – FELONY, THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE

JARNAGIN JOEL RAY W/M 46 OFFICER JONES FTA (M), EXPIRED TAG, NO INSURANCE

DEAN FARON CHASE W/M 25 PROBATION HOLD FOR COURT

SANDERS ROBERT LEE W/M 36 OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

MCEVERS CALLIE ROSE W/F 25 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING FELONY

NICHOLS TRAVIS WILLIAM W/M 29 OFFICER GILLELAND DUI, FTA (M) (X2)

STRAWTER LEE EVERRETTE B/M ***** RETURN FROM REDMOND HOSPITAL

FRADY MARQUATTA DAWN W/F 42 OFFICER HEAD BATTERY (FVA), OBSTRUCTION LEO

CLINE ALICIA FAYE W/F 34 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, MARIJUANA - POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

JARNAGIN JOEL RAY W/M 46 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULED II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, GIVING FALSE INFO., DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, AFFIXING TAG, NO INSURANCE, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY - MISD

WOLFE AARON ANDREW W/M 44 OFFICER BALLARD GSP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, DISTRACTED DRIVING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

JACKSON BOBBY OWEN W/M 43 OFFICER BARKLEY TERRORISTIC THREATS

POWELL JAMES MATTHEW W/M 36 OFFICER BUCKNER GSP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LOPEZ USWALDO NMN H/M 53 OFFICER JONES DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

HUGHES TIMOTHY DARREN W/M 19 OFFICER BALLARD GSP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC SIGNAL, HANDS FREE DEVICE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE