Longtime Rhea County General Sessions Court Judge Jimmy McKenzie Dies At 76

Long time Rhea county General Sessions Court Judge James Wendell McKenzie passed away Saturday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was 76.

He was born on July 24, 1944, in Dayton, Tn., son of the late Oliver Wendell McKenzie and Lavada Phillips McKenzie, grandson of Benjamin Gordon McKenzie and nephew of James Gordon McKenzie.

He graduated from Dayton City School, then graduated from Tennessee Military Institute in Sweetwater on June 3, 1962. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro on May 5, 1968, with a Bachelor of Science degree. He then graduated from Cumberland School of Law at Sanford University on Aug. 21, 1971, with a Doctor of Jurisprudence and was licensed to practice law on March 25, 1972.

Judge McKenzie practiced law with Oliver Wendell McKenzie in Dayton from March 25, 1972, and continued private practice until Aug. 25, 1998, when he was elected as the first Rhea County Family Court Judge with jurisdiction being that of domestic relations, juvenile court, general session and civil and criminal cases.

He was a member of the Tennessee Bar Association, a former member of the National Association of Juvenile Court Judges and Tennessee General Sessions Judges. McKenzie was also a member of the Tennessee Trial Lawyers of America and the board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of the State of Tennessee.

He was a member of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and an active member and trustee at First Baptist Church Dayton.

Judge McKenzie came from a long line of lawyers. His paternal grandfather, Ben G. McKenzie, was the first Attorney General in the newly created 18th Judicial District and was prominent in the prosecution of John T. Scopes in the historic and landmark 1925 Scopes Trial in Dayton. McKenzie’s uncle, the late Gordon McKenzie, a Rhea County judge for years, was a special attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice. The McKenzie law firm is the oldest in existence in Rhea County, having been established in 1888 by Ben G. McKenzie.

In the past, Judge McKenzie was cast in the role of his grandfather, Ben G. McKenzie, in the annual re-enactment of the 1925 Scopes Trial, which is held annually at the Rhea County Courthouse during the Scopes Trial and Rhea Heritage Festival.

He leaves behind many lasting friendships he made from his time spent growing up on Third Avenue in Dayton to now. He enjoyed playing golf, and walking his dog Jax. He loved working with wood and created some amazing pieces. He loved traveling with Bobbie whenever they were able to get away.

Judge McKenzie was preceded in death by his parents and step-sister, Bennie McKenzie Fleming.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Williams McKenzie; daughter, Dana (Chris) Grissom and their children, Charles “Clint” and Brooke of McMinnville, Tn.; daughter, Brittany (Barry) West and their daughter Ally West of Dayton; and daughter, Wendy (Dr. Stephen) Deloach and their children Haley, Taylor and Keely of Dickson, Tn.

The funeral service will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. (EST) at First Baptist Church of Dayton. Interment will follow at Buttram Cemetery.

Family will receive friends Monday from 4-8 p.m. (EST) at Coulter Garrison Funeral Home in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, donations or contributions can be sent to First Baptist Church Benevolent Fund or Rhea County Sheriff’s Christmas Toy Drive.

For the safety and respect of all, masks are required and no food is allowed to be served at this time.