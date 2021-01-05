Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, MARQUISHA D

2005 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH

913 STATE LINE RD. APT. 1303 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

-----

BIRT, DEREK ORLANDO

4802 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

-----

CLARK, IRA LEE BLAKE

1719 APPLE ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

-----

CRUTCHER, STEPHANIE DENISE

32 NORTHSIDE CT CROSSVILLE, 38552

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

-----

DARDEN, WILLIAM ADDISON

4024 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

-----

DILLARD, KEVIN LAMONT

1501 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE

2009 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

-----

FEAGANS, JACOB STACY

230B SWEETLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

-----

FEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN

4168 E RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----GADDIS, GARAEK5003 NEWPORT DR. EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----GOMEZ, RUDOLFO MARCONI1122 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWSTOP SIGN VIOLATION-----HENLEY, ROBERT WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----JENKINS, BOBBY EARL5450 HARPO ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----JOHNSON, LEANDER LEE4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT-----JOHNSON, SANTORY ALEXANDER2107 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----JONES, KENNETH CSHALLOWFORD RD WATERFORD APTS APT 6204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING-----KAZANTSEVA, ALINA3033 ALPHARETTA DRIVE DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----LEEK, COREY ALLEN100 MOCCASIN BEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT (SIMPLE)-----LEVI, CHRISTOPHER HARLEY181 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----LOWE, KEVIN ERIC8407 MISS TIFFANY WAY OOLTEWAH, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT-----MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS1125 MCBRIEN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000-----MILITELLO, LACEY DAWN105 PEERLESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----PARKER, CHRISTY LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR-----PARKER, MICHAEL ANDERSON4511 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434732Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----PRICE, ZACHHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN9122 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----QUICK, BRITTANY RICHELLE5003 NEWPORT DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----ROBERTS, ALISHIA GLYN22 STAR VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT (SIMPLE)-----SHERRARD, HAYLIE NECOLE2300 WILSON ST 4A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----SKILES, ALVIN LEE1005 RETRO HUGHES ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)-----STOUDEMIRE, KENDALL LAMONTA1409 ST THOMAS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTRETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION-----SWAFFORD, RODERY DWIGHT4008 BLANCHARD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN-----THORNTON, JACQUES DESHAWN5216 TACOA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON-----WEAVER, KEVIN JOSHUA226 EDGEMONFOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----WHITE, EBONY MUNYEKKA714 WOODS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112930Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000-----WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN823 W 12th St Chattanooga, 374023723Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT-----WYNN, EUGENIA RENA4307 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY