Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, MARQUISHA D
2005 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH
913 STATE LINE RD. APT. 1303 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
BIRT, DEREK ORLANDO
4802 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
CLARK, IRA LEE BLAKE
1719 APPLE ST HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
-----
CRUTCHER, STEPHANIE DENISE
32 NORTHSIDE CT CROSSVILLE, 38552
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
DARDEN, WILLIAM ADDISON
4024 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
DILLARD, KEVIN LAMONT
1501 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE
2009 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
-----
FEAGANS, JACOB STACY
230B SWEETLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
-----
FEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN
4168 E RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
GADDIS, GARAEK
5003 NEWPORT DR. EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
GOMEZ, RUDOLFO MARCONI
1122 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
-----
HENLEY, ROBERT WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
JENKINS, BOBBY EARL
5450 HARPO ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
JOHNSON, LEANDER LEE
4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
JOHNSON, SANTORY ALEXANDER
2107 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
JONES, KENNETH C
SHALLOWFORD RD WATERFORD APTS APT 6204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
-----
KAZANTSEVA, ALINA
3033 ALPHARETTA DRIVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
LEEK, COREY ALLEN
100 MOCCASIN BEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
-----
LEVI, CHRISTOPHER HARLEY
181 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
LOWE, KEVIN ERIC
8407 MISS TIFFANY WAY OOLTEWAH, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS
1125 MCBRIEN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
-----
MILITELLO, LACEY DAWN
105 PEERLESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
PARKER, CHRISTY LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
PARKER, MICHAEL ANDERSON
4511 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434732
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
PRICE, ZACH
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
9122 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
QUICK, BRITTANY RICHELLE
5003 NEWPORT DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
ROBERTS, ALISHIA GLYN
22 STAR VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
-----
SHERRARD, HAYLIE NECOLE
2300 WILSON ST 4A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
SKILES, ALVIN LEE
1005 RETRO HUGHES ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)
-----
STOUDEMIRE, KENDALL LAMONTA
1409 ST THOMAS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
-----
SWAFFORD, RODERY DWIGHT
4008 BLANCHARD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
-----
THORNTON, JACQUES DESHAWN
5216 TACOA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
-----
WEAVER, KEVIN JOSHUA
226 EDGEMONFOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
WHITE, EBONY MUNYEKKA
714 WOODS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112930
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
-----
WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN
823 W 12th St Chattanooga, 374023723
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
WYNN, EUGENIA RENA
4307 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY