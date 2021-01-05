Georgia Counties Near Chattanooga Go For Perdue, Loeffler

Georgia counties near Chattanooga turned out in Tuesday's much-watched U.S. Senate runoff election mainly for Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

With 85 percent of the vote in, the GOP incumbents had leads over Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

CATOOSA

David Perdue 21,743 78.4 percent

Jon Ossoff 6,004 21.6 percent

--------------------------------------

Kelly Loeffler 21,778 78.5 percent

Raphael Warnock 5,979 21.5 percent

CHATTOOGA

David Perdue 6,555 79.7 percent

Jon Ossoff 1,672 20.3 percent

--------------------------------------

Kelly Loeffler 6,547 79.5 percent

Raphael Warnock 1,685 20.5 percent

DADE

David Perdue 5,227 82.2 percent

Jon Ossoff 1,131 17.8 percent

--------------------------------------

Kelly Loeffler 5,227 82.5 percent

Raphael Warnock 1,111 17.5 percent

WALKER

David Perdue 19,250 79.8 percent

Jon Ossoff 4,887 20.2 percent

--------------------------------------

Kelly Loeffler 19,274 79.9 percent

Raphael Warnock 4,849 20.1 percent

WHITFIELD

David Perdue 22,429 70.9 percent

Jon Ossoff 9,213 29.1 percent

--------------------------------------

Kelly Loeffler 22,440 71.0 percent

Raphael Warnock 9,184 29.0 percent