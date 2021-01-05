 Tuesday, January 5, 2021 Weather

Georgia Counties Near Chattanooga Go For Perdue, Loeffler

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Georgia counties near Chattanooga turned out in Tuesday's much-watched U.S. Senate runoff election mainly for Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

With 85 percent of the vote in, the GOP incumbents had leads over Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

CATOOSA

David Perdue  21,743  78.4 percent

Jon Ossoff       6,004   21.6 percent       

 --------------------------------------

Kelly Loeffler           21,778   78.5 percent

Raphael Warnock    5,979     21.5 percent

CHATTOOGA

David Perdue  6,555  79.7 percent

Jon Ossoff       1,672  20.3 percent       

 --------------------------------------

Kelly Loeffler           6,547   79.5 percent

Raphael Warnock   1,685   20.5 percent

DADE

David Perdue  5,227  82.2 percent

Jon Ossoff       1,131   17.8 percent       

 --------------------------------------

Kelly Loeffler           5,227   82.5 percent

Raphael Warnock    1,111    17.5 percent

WALKER

David Perdue  19,250  79.8 percent

Jon Ossoff        4,887   20.2 percent       

 --------------------------------------

Kelly Loeffler           19,274  79.9 percent

Raphael Warnock     4,849  20.1 percent

WHITFIELD

David Perdue  22,429  70.9 percent

Jon Ossoff        9,213   29.1 percent       

 --------------------------------------

Kelly Loeffler          22,440  71.0 percent

Raphael Warnock    9,184   29.0 percent    


January 7, 2021

Police Blotter: Familiar Story - Car Disappears After Being Left Running And Unlocked; 4 Suspected In Store Thefts

January 5, 2021

City Council Debates Owner-Occupied Vs. Non-Owner Occupied Short Term Vacation Rentals

January 5, 2021

City Council Cancels Meeting Day Before March 2 Election


At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday brought up the topic of owner-occupied versus non-owner occupied Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs).during their 2:00 strategic planning meeting. ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga City Council will not meet on March 2, which is the day before election day in Chattanooga. “There was some discussion about election day,” Chairman Chip Henderson said. “If ... (click for more)



The "Expert" Should Not Criticize Our Health Department

One memory of 2020 for me will be that I never knew we had so many experts in the country. As the COVID crisis swept the country I never knew every MSM person, many of the regular people and many politicians of both parties had majored in Epidemiology in college. Now many of these same people are now experts in chain management distribution, which is the process of managing the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Are Stagnant

In the last 50-plus years I cannot remember a silence quite like the fog that seems to have settled over the Tennessee football program. I must admit that I am more than a casual observer since I adore Southeastern Conference comings-and-goings, and my gut-hunch is that all is not well with the Vol Nation. I believe it is very probable that embattled football coach Jeremy Pruitt ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named SEC Player Of The Week, Naismith Trophy National Player Of The Week

The weekly honors keep coming in for University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard, who most recently has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week and Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the fifth SEC Player of the Week honor for Howard, who claimed the award four times last season. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Eboni Willams Earns Back-To-Back SoCon Player Of The Week Honors

Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams is the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the second consecutive award for Williams this season. She is also back-to-back SoCon Player of the Week for College Sports Madness and was the TSWA selection just before the holiday break. ... (click for more)


