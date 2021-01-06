January 7, 2021
January 6, 2021
Despite a lack of Arctic air across the Lower 48 states during the first full week of the new year, storms will continue to brew and cause trouble in the form of snow -- and not just across northern ... (click for more)
At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry detergent.
An employee of Storm Car Wash on Mackey Avenue said his cellphone was stolen. He said he dropped his phone in the parking lot by the vacuum cleaners. An unknown Black ... (click for more)
State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) on Wednesday filed SB0029 which would allow first responders to live where they choose. The bill would ban residency requirements statewide for police officers and firefighters. Senator Kelsey says the bill is a matter of public safety and will allow police and fire departments to recruit top tier first responder candidates, regardless of ... (click for more)
One memory of 2020 for me will be that I never knew we had so many experts in the country. As the COVID crisis swept the country I never knew every MSM person, many of the regular people and many politicians of both parties had majored in Epidemiology in college.
Now many of these same people are now experts in chain management distribution, which is the process of managing the ... (click for more)
To hear the national news rabble-rousers tell it, Vice President Mike Pence finds himself in “the most precarious position of his tenure” today as he will preside over our nation’s congressional tally of Electoral College votes. Oh please … Pence will listen to the “tellers” from the House and Senate record states' electoral votes. At the end of the count, it will be his job to ... (click for more)
The weekly honors keep coming in for University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard, who most recently has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week and Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.
This is the fifth SEC Player of the Week honor for Howard, who claimed the award four times last season. ... (click for more)
Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams is the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.
This is the second consecutive award for Williams this season. She is also back-to-back SoCon Player of the Week for College Sports Madness and was the TSWA selection just before the holiday break.
... (click for more)