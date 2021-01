Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, TRAVIS CLAY

59 EVERGLADE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

BAHR, ELIOTT

814 BRYWOOD PRK CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BAKER, NATASHA D

108 MOCCASIN BEND ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

(REVOKED FOR DUI)

(DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

(MOBILE PHONE USE)

-----

BEARD, TIMOTHY DUWAYNE

2083 BURNT MILL ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

-----

BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE

5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE DOMESTIC MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE

11019 MATTHEW RD Soddy Daisy, 373795642

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

BURROWS, DYLAN JOSEPH

311 SKIP LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

Unknown CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

CONRO, MICHAEL J

3312 EASTON AVENUE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

-----

COPPINGER, LOREN JADE

435 DURGIN HOLLOW RD CHICAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF POPERTY CONDUCT I

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER$1000)

-----

CUSIMAND, LAURA ELIZABETH

4719 LAKEHILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

-----

DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL

3721 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062747

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

EICH, JACOB CHARLES

1003 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

-----

ELMORE, MORGHAN JEAN

8736 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON

2113 GARFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

-----

FOWLER, RUSTY LEE

9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

GASS, MELISSA ANN

2522 Woodfin Ave Red Bank, 374156223

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CAR JACKING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)-----HEARN, VIRGLE LEE211 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112769Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE-----HODSON, KYLE EDWARD108 WEST 8TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----JONES, RICHARD THOMAS8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----PERKINS, RICKY JOE723 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(DUI 2ND OFFENSE)( POSS OF METH)-----ROGERS, ANDREW DAVID434 BONNY VIEW DRIVE VALRICO, 33594Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----SEE, DONALD ALLEN5148 EAGLEFEATHER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS-----STANLEY, TERRY LEE221 HARRISON BAY CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVING ON REVOKEDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-----THOMAS, KENTA TERRY1664 Greendale Way Hixson, 373434856Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED-----THOMAS, TOMMY LEE1813 BARNES COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----THOMPSON, ALEXUS NICOLE302 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113104Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----THOMPSON, MICHAEL JEREMIAHCROWN INN EXTENDED STAY CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE-----TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON1814 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062907Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY-----WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY400 CUMBERLAND AVE APT A2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION