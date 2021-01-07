 Friday, January 8, 2021 39.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Blackburn, Hagerty Decry "Shocking Day Of Lawlessness; Look Forward To "Peaceful Transition Of Power"

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty said Wednesday was "a shocking day of lawlessness."

 

They said, "We watched in horror as rioters breached the security of both Houses of Congress and inflicted significant property damage upon those historical halls.

 

“Our Republic will rise above the chaos that ensued yesterday in the Capitol.

These violent assaults on our democratic processes threaten to unwind the fabric of this country. As Americans, we must unite in our commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law.

 

“We are grateful for the heroic law enforcement officials who helped restore peace, allowing us to complete our work. Last night we reconvened with our Senate colleagues to fulfill our constitutional duty to certify the 2020 election results and prepare for a peaceful transition of power. On Jan. 20, we will prove to the world that America is still the shining city on the hill.”


