Senators Blackburn And Graham Urge President Biden To Tell Migrant Caravan To Turn Around

Friday, October 1, 2021

Senator Marsha Blackburn along with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sent a letter to President Biden urging him to tell the migrant caravan approaching the southern border, “You must turn around.”

 

Their letter said, "We write today to again express grave concerns about the escalating humanitarian and public safety crisis at our southern border.

Despite your administration’s insistence that the United States does not have open borders, each month hundreds of thousands of migrants are emboldened by your policies to make the journey north. And now a caravan of over 15,000 migrants led by smugglers is making its way through Mexico towards our border.

 

"For the sake of the vulnerable migrants preyed upon by smugglers, the brave men and women of your U.S. Border Patrol currently under siege, and those state and local law enforcement who work tirelessly in border communities to keep Americans safe, we call on you to immediately send a clear and concise signal to the massive caravan en route that they must turn around. Smuggling and trafficking should not be tolerated by the United States.

 

"We cannot continue to surrender our southern border to drug cartels and coyotes. An open border like ours is a green light to those who see human life as a commodity. These traffickers, smugglers, and other terrorist groups wish only to line their pockets and cause harm, no matter the cost. The continued capitulation constitutes an unconscionable threat to our national security. Terrorist and other transnational criminal syndicates will keep exploiting our weakness if you do not act. President Biden, you can still prevent further human suffering by sending a clear message to the caravan – 'You Must Turn Around.' Failure to do so would be patently reckless."

 


Police Blotter: 3 Motorcyclists Surround Car And Break Mirror; Driver Acting Suspiciously Had Spilled His Drink

Senators Blackburn And Graham Urge President Biden To Tell Migrant Caravan To Turn Around

Hagerty Joins Colleagues In Introducing Comprehensive Afghanistan Legislation


A woman told police that her son was driving down the road around the 4000 block of Hixson Pike when his vehicle was vandalized. She said her son told her that he was in the far left lane when a man walked across the street. The son said that three men on motorcycles surrounded his vehicle. He said one motorcyclist went on the driver's side and the other two went to his passenger's

Senators Blackburn And Graham Urge President Biden To Tell Migrant Caravan To Turn Around

A Model Soldier

I was saddened to learn of the recent passing of my good friend, Army Colonel Tom McConnell. I first met Tom in the early 80’s working on the Armed Forces Week Committee. He directed the Hamilton County Schools ROTC units for nearly 25 years. As the parade announcer, Colonel McConnell was most helpful in gathering information about the schools' ROTC parade participation. He even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My October Garden

The turning leaves, the shiny acorns, and the hickory nuts have already begun falling in abundance so there was little room to doubt October would be right on time. We’ve been blessed with a greater rainfall than usual this year and the biggest winner is probably our trees as I look about on my monthly walk through the garden. After the first nine months of the year – get this – ... (click for more)

Sports

Preview: Vols Look To Rebound In Road Tilt At Mizzou

Tennessee hits the road for the second straight week as the Vols will look to get back in the win column this Saturday afternoon against Missouri. Both teams are coming off losses and will be looking to earn their first conference victory of the season this weekend. BROADCAST INFO Saturday's game will be televised on SEC Network with Dave Neal (PxP), Deuce McAllister (analyst) ... (click for more)

Former Baylor School Golfer Blakesly Warren Brock Captures 34th U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Championship

Former Baylor School golfer Blakesly Warren Brock made sure noon turned into midnight for the Cinderella story of the 34th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Berkeley Hall Club. On a gorgeous Thursday morning in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Brock, 25, of Chattanooga, denied Aliea Clark from becoming the first No. 64 seed to win a USGA championship. The former University ... (click for more)


