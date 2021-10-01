TDOT Contractor Completes I-24 Bridge Replacements Project

TDOT contract crews have completed the Interstate 24 Bridge Replacements project at Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue in Chattanooga on time and within budget. This project was completed utilizing an alternative delivery method called Construction Manager/General Contractor. CM/GC is a contracting method that involves a contractor in the design and construction phases of the project. The goals of this partnership are to mitigate risk, improve the construction schedule, streamline the design process, and develop a project that adheres to the budget.

Bell and Associates Construction Company was the CM/GC for the $32.9 million project that began construction in March of 2020 and was completed in August. This project included several improvements to Interstate 24, Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue. Both the new I-24 bridge over Germantown Road and the new Belvoir Avenue bridge over I-24 provide increased capacity, intersection improvements, and various safety upgrades.

The two structures were replaced using a combination of traditional techniques and a process called Accelerated Bridge Construction. ABC (used to construct the I-24 bridge over Germantown Road) requires short-term, total road closures to allow crews the space to do their jobs and the freedom to work around the clock. This allowed for construction to be finished in months instead of years. This project now provides a safer commute for the roughly 114,000 vehicles that travel this section of I-24 every day, as well as the roughly 9,000 motorists who travel Belvoir Avenue.

"This project’s success is another prime example of TDOT effectively utilizing alternative delivery concepts to expedite project delivery and streamline design processes," said Assistant Chief Engineer Joe Deering. "We made significant improvements along a heavily traveled corridor with minimal impacts to interstate traffic. Projects like these achieve our mission to provide a safe and reliable transportation system that supports economic growth and quality of life.”

