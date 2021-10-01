Georgia Has 143 More COVID Deaths And 2,518 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 143 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 22,626.
There are 2,518 new cases as that total reaches 1,225,670 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 81,112, which is an increase of 224 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 8,015 cases, up 15; 81 deaths; 287 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 3,541 cases, up 20; 80 deaths; 234 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,738 cases, up 5; 15 deaths; 66 hospitalizations
Walker County: 9,173 cases, up 20; 105 deaths; 341 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 18,719 cases, up 27; 295 deaths, up 1; 883 hospitalizations