Georgia Has 143 More COVID Deaths And 2,518 New Cases

I was saddened to learn of the recent passing of my good friend, Army Colonel Tom McConnell. I first met Tom in the early 80’s working on the Armed Forces Week Committee. He directed the Hamilton County Schools ROTC units for nearly 25 years. As the parade announcer, Colonel McConnell was most helpful in gathering information about the schools' ROTC parade participation. He even ... (click for more)

The turning leaves, the shiny acorns, and the hickory nuts have already begun falling in abundance so there was little room to doubt October would be right on time. We’ve been blessed with a greater rainfall than usual this year and the biggest winner is probably our trees as I look about on my monthly walk through the garden. After the first nine months of the year – get this – ... (click for more)