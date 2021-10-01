 Friday, October 1, 2021 Weather

Remaining Chattanooga Lookouts Owners Seek To Buy Out Share Of John Woods; Offer $1.87 Million

Friday, October 1, 2021

The remaining partners in the Chattanooga Lookouts are seeking to buy out the share of John Woods, who was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of operating "a massive Ponzi scheme."

They are offering $1,875,684.

A filing in Federal Court says that is the amount of the capital contribution of Mr. Woods to the minor league baseball club.

The receiver who was appointed to handle the liquidation of the Woods assets is asking court permission to accept the offer.

Mr. Woods has resigned from his position with the Lookouts.


October 1, 2021

Hamilton County Has No New Coronavirus Deaths And 139 New Cases; Tennessee Has 56 More Deaths

October 1, 2021

Georgia Has 143 More COVID Deaths And 2,518 New Cases

October 1, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Hamilton County Has No New Coronavirus Deaths And 139 New Cases; Tennessee Has 56 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 139 new positive cases, up from 121 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 61,733. The death total is at 626. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 177 in Hamilton County - down from 185 on Thursday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 143 More COVID Deaths And 2,518 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 143 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 22,626. There are 2,518 new cases as that total reaches 1,225,670 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 81,112, which is an increase of 224 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 8,015 cases, ... (click for more)

A Model Soldier

I was saddened to learn of the recent passing of my good friend, Army Colonel Tom McConnell. I first met Tom in the early 80’s working on the Armed Forces Week Committee. He directed the Hamilton County Schools ROTC units for nearly 25 years. As the parade announcer, Colonel McConnell was most helpful in gathering information about the schools' ROTC parade participation. He even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My October Garden

The turning leaves, the shiny acorns, and the hickory nuts have already begun falling in abundance so there was little room to doubt October would be right on time. We’ve been blessed with a greater rainfall than usual this year and the biggest winner is probably our trees as I look about on my monthly walk through the garden. After the first nine months of the year – get this – ... (click for more)

Ty Boeck Is SoCon Defensive Player Of The Month

Chattanooga Mocs junior linebacker Ty Boeck is September’s Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Month. Boeck joins a lengthy list of honorees released today by the league office that included Samford’s Liam Welch on the offensive side of the ball. Boeck, a second-generation Moc and Chattanooga-area native, made 28 tackles with four for loss and two sacks. His sack at ... (click for more)

Preview: Vols Look To Rebound In Road Tilt At Mizzou

Tennessee hits the road for the second straight week as the Vols will look to get back in the win column this Saturday afternoon against Missouri. Both teams are coming off losses and will be looking to earn their first conference victory of the season this weekend. BROADCAST INFO Saturday's game will be televised on SEC Network with Dave Neal (PxP), Deuce McAllister (analyst) ... (click for more)


