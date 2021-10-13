County Administering About 500 COVID Booster Shots Per Day; No Appointment Needed

Those interested in getting a Pfizer vaccine booster shot will no longer need to schedule an appointment beforehand. Interim health department administrator Sabrina Novak told the County Commissioners that rule was no longer in place as of Monday.She said around 500 booster shots are being administered per day, and that the number of vaccinations administered are “low numbers.” She said that the health department is only giving out Pfizer booster shots, although Moderna boosters should be on the way in the future.“The FDA is meeting later this week, and the CDC is meeting next week about their recommendations and what their guidance would be,” Ms.Novak said. “We’ll also get further guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health. We are ready to roll out the Moderna boosters as soon as they come out with their recommendations.”She said that in order to combat misinformation about the vaccine and COVID-19, the health department is utilizing both its communications team and an outreach manager to encourage Q&A sessions.“The main thing is that you need to ensure that you got the second shot of your primary series at least six months before you come back for your booster,” Ms. Novak said. “If you do have your vaccination card, it’s important for you to bring it. On our website, we have instructions on how to replace the information on your vaccination card if you have lost it.”