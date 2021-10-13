 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Southern Champion Tray Breaks Ground On $60 million Expansion At The Centre South Riverport

Wednesday, October 13, 2021
 Southern Champion Tray broke ground on a $60 million expansion in the Centre South Riverport Industrial Park on Wednesday morning.  The new facility will add more than 300,000 square feet of manufacturing space to its current Chattanooga operations, converting paperboard into packaging products utilizing the latest manufacturing technology.   
 
Construction is expected to be completed by early 2023, and is being built by Hoar Construction.  This first phase of construction is one of four phases planned for the site.  In addition to this building, SCT will maintain three other facilities in Chattanooga with a combined footprint over 1 million square feet.  
 
As part of the expansion, SCT will create more than 150 new jobs in Hamilton County over the next seven years with an emphasis on training and development as well as a strong desire to attract new team members from the communities closest to the Centre South site.
 
 The modern, air-conditioned facility will provide numerous opportunities for all types of manufacturing positions, ranging from entry level, to various types of skilled machine operator roles.   
 
According to Chief Operations Officer Brian Hunt, “Today’s ground breaking follows the culmination of work from an amazing team at Southern Champion Tray.  While our growing company had maximized all operations in three states, a new large-scale site was needed.  Mayor Coppinger and his team were instrumental in providing support and guidance in finding a location to support our continued growth in Hamilton County.  Similarly, helping us extend our roots deeper in Chattanooga was a goal of Steve Hiatt of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce while the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee Valley Authority have provided substantial assistance to make this a reality.  For their extensive work, we are appreciative and grateful.”    
 
President and CEO John Zeiser added “SCT has been blessed to grow and thrive in this community for almost 95 years.  We look forward to continuing that growth in a manner that is good for our team members and good for our community.” 
 
SCT manufactures and distributes paperboard packaging products including food trays, window boxes, cupcake inserts and others.
More recently, the company has created a new tamper-evident packaging system for use by restaurants and food delivery services. The Guarantab, dubbed “Fort Knox in a box,” securely locks the container so that customers will know their food has not been disturbed during the delivery process.  
 
Headquartered in Chattanooga, SCT is a third generation, family-owned company. SCT employs more than 800 people and produces over 500 stock products for customers in the foodservice and baking industries. In addition, the company provides custom packaging solutions for customers across a number of industries. 

October 13, 2021

Those interested in getting a Pfizer vaccine booster shot will no longer need to schedule an appointment beforehand. Interim health department administrator Sabrina Novak told the County Commissioners that rule was no longer in place as of Monday. She said around 500 booster shots are being administered per day, and that the number of vaccinations administered are "low numbers."

Sheriff Jim Hammond and Gino Bennett asked the County Commission to accept a $28,000 donation to the sheriff's office during Wednesday's agenda session. The money comes courtesy of AEGIS, the Sheriff's Law Enforcement Foundation. What that money will be used for will be specified at a later date. "The AEGIS foundation has funds they wish to donate to the sheriff's office for

Vile Content In The Libraries At The Hamilton County Schools - And Response

I must warn you, the content of this opinion piece may be offensive to some. For that I apologize. The following excepts from books in Hamilton County Schools are deemed acceptable by school administration. Therefore, parents need to see them and make their own decisions as to whether they think they are acceptable for their children. At our September 16, school board meeting, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Jon Gruden's Mistakes

There is a most delightful meme circling around the Internet of a furious Nick Saban shown during a game, with the caption, “I want all them d*** Charger, Camaro, and Challenger keys on my desk first thing tomorrow morning!” A lot of men and women and students think that’s funny, particularly in light of the fact Saban’s top-ranked Alabama was upset by unranked Texas A&M last ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Make History By Securing Playoff Spot

No strangers to creating history this season, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have officially clinched their spot for the 2021 USL League One Playoffs for the first time since the club’s inauguration. The Red Wolves punched their ticket into the postseason on Tuesday evening following New England Revolution II’s 1-0 win against Forward Madison. Entering the final stretch of the ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For The Ole Miss Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus on Saturday, for the football game against the University of Mississippi. This is UT’s fifth home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow ... (click for more)


