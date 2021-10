Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, BRANDON LEE

413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

AKRIDGE, ANTONIO MARCELLOUS

1092 N HAWTHORNE ST, APT A Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BAKER, SAUNJAE

4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE

2440 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS

315 HILLSVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF FIRE

---

BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

2003 GARFIELD ST Chattanooga, 374042225

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

---

DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF AUTO

SCHEDULE 1 DRUGS

---

ENTREKIN, JUSTIN WESLEY

311 LAUREL LANE LAGRANGE, 30241

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408

---

FAIRBANKS, CARL DEWITT

505 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

HARRISON, MICHAEL RAY

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HIGGINS, KEDARRIAN MARSHELE

3211 BLACKHAWK TRL EAST RIDGE, 374121215

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HILL, MICHAEL KEYES

201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency:

DUI 2ND OFFENSE

DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE

6749 ARDIS LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

---

HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND

7429 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

KIDNAPPING

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE

9749 EAST BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KING, MIRANDA FAITH

140 LENDA LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD

5309 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 373434912

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

LLOYD, DAVID ZACCHEUS

2709 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374063433

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LOVELADY, ZACHARY RYAN

7917 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

LOWE, ASHLEY KAY

6016 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STALKING

---

MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON

4617 LOCKSLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162915

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER

3409 VINCENT PK CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PFLUEGER, DUSTIN LEE

7025 LEVI RD HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

RAMOS ARBOLEDA, LORENA

3675 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

REED, DERRICK

1802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE

3226 CROSS KEYS DR, APT 2 FLORISSANT, 63033

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

STUART, TYLER SCOTT

305 SERENA LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

TATUM, LAMICHAEL SHAUNTEL

2902 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

VANDERGRIFF, STEPHEN DANIEL

8795 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

VARNELL, BRANDON JACOB

10381S HIGHWAY 11 TRENTON, 307523025

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

VELASQUEZ, DANI PEREZ

2014 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

WILSON, KEVIN LAMAR

115 W OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 307411844

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WOOTON, EDWARD GWYNN

118 KERRA LANE MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM