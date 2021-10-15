Georgia Has 189 More COVID Deaths And 1,503 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 189 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,869.



There are 1,503 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,250,673 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 83,843, which is an increase of 188 from Thursday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,195 cases, up 10; 85 deaths, up 1; 291 hospitalizations, up 1



Chattooga County: 3,635 cases, up 10; 86 deaths; 247 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,772 cases, up 3; 16 deaths; 67 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,341 cases, up 12; 111 deaths, up 1; 346 hospitalizations, up 2



Whitfield County: 19,015 cases, up 25; 306 deaths, up 5; 894 hospitalizations, up 4