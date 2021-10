Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL

9517 LOT A BARBEE ROAD SODDY DASIY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BENIBO, DAFIYA B

1615 LYNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOLES, COTY RAY

1055 CAROL JEAN TRL HIXSON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

CATALYTIC CONVERTERS (POSSESSION OF)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BRADWELL, ERIC THORNTON

8935 DAISY DALLAS HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN

3333 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112634

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

---

CALDWELL, JAMES SOLON

4528 HWY 43 NORTH ETHERIDGE, 38456

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE

1118 GHROVE ST APT.

D CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CONYERS, FREGINALD ARDELL4720 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS(DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED, CANCELPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---DUGGARD, TIMOTHY PATRICK7612 DAYBREAK CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DUNCAN, JAMES EDWARD2353 DITTY RD COOKVILLE, 38506Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EDWARDS, ASHLEY L3340 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY---ENGLAND, JEFFERY NEIL717 PARKLAKE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO DRIVERS LICENSE---FRAZIER, FREDERICK ALLENMILE MARKER I40 E YUCCA, 86438Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GLENN, NATASHA R1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HEDRICK, CHRISTOPHER ADAM209 E MANNING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374054161Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HICKS, KELSHIA ANN5400 CENTRAL AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---HINTON-MCKNIGHT, DAMARCUS ROMAINE201 EADS STREET APT 434 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---HOUSER, AUSTIN HEATH11625 GUTH RD Soddy Daisy, 373796923Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE3807 Deerfoot Dr Chattanooga, 374061206Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MOBLEY, JERMAINE QUENTRELL3306 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MORRIS, KEVIN LYNN7422 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---PETERS, ZANE PRESTON5434 TOWNE HILLS LN Hixson, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR4017 13TH AVE. EAST LAKE, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 1000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)---ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN1703 WAYNE AVE SO. PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, TREY LAJUAN3400 JENKINS RD APT 511 CHATTANOOGA, 374211159Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL280 CORAL CRT APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 374063004Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STINER, CHRISTINE ANN6153 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---THARP, LARRY JAMES178 WILLIAMS ST TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, LASHONDRE KEON6811 CONNER LN CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---THOMPSON, MICHAEL GREGORY301 CORALL COURT, APT 123 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TRILLET, ANTHONY DAMON727 BELVOIR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA6769 RIVER STREAM DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WARE, BRITTANY RENEE415 DEE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WESTBROOK, LAWANNA812 SYLPAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---WOOTEN, AUTUMN NICOLE365 WORKMAN DRIVE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WRIGHT, FREDRICK LEBRON6465 BROOKMEADE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---YOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE8903 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA