Stop The Violence Community Event Will Be Tuesday

The Stop the Violence Community Event will be held on Tuesday at the Kingdom Center, 740 E. M L King Blvd. COVID safe protocols will be implemented.

Seven women were shot after leaving a community event in their neighborhood on Sept. 23. Two men were shot the same day. Of these nine, two of the women, ages 37 and 21, and one man, age 21, died after suffering fatal gunshot injuries. “When seven women have been shot, a line has been crossed," said Commissioner Warren Mackey after the County Commission meeting on Wednesday. "It is beyond time for the county government to stand up and get involved.

“We’ve had enough! It’s time for Hamilton County to wake up! We have to come together. There is no other way. We need answers and proactive solutions that protect innocent lives and provide for the needs of families in communities affected by gun violence. I can’t imagine the stress and the trauma families in these neighborhoods are going through, but I am doing what I can to help.

"Violence knows no race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status or district. Violence happens everywhere from Signal Mountain to Collegedale. We need to stop labeling violence as a black people problem and start coming together as a community who cares and has compassion for their neighbor.

“Although these high profile shootings have taken place in the West Side and the urban core, violence knows no boundaries. Families in East Chattanooga, on the West Side and in Piney Woods need to know their voices matter and that we are listening."

Commissioner Mackey said he wants to see the Hamilton County government listen and support the needs of these families. He is calling on all elected officials from the city, school board, law enforcement, clergy, mental health agencies, teachers, parents, health care professionals and others to join together to search for answers that will put an end to the violence and support the needs of families in communities affected.



While other entities can be supportive, Commissioner Mackey is expecting the county government to stand strong in support of these families.

"It’s past time for the county government to listen to the needs of the people in these communities that are hurting and angry," said Commissioner Mackey. "County government needs to stand up and bring resources to help mitigate the trauma faced for these families. I want Mayor Coppinger and my fellow county commissioners to hear from these families. We’re coming to the Kingdom Center to have the people whose lives have been impacted the most, tell us what they need.”

Commissioner Mackey believes that the County Commissioners need to hear from the men, women and children in these neighborhoods affected by violence. He further stated, “Warren Mackey doesn’t have the answers. We are all coming together to find the answers and the resources. I see the hurt and I see the pain. It’s been happening way too long and it’s time for the county government to step up and do their part to help families in these neighborhoods. We want to give the men and women in these communities a chance to speak on what’s happening in their lives. We’ve been asleep at the wheel and have not been engaged in the lives of our neighbors. It’s past time for the Hamilton County government to get involved.”

