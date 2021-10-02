Chattanooga Felon With Gun Facing Federal Charges

A Chattanooga man with a felony record is facing federal charges after being found with a gun after an incident on Feb. 26 on W. 14th Street.

Samuel Horton is charged with being a convicted felon possessing a firearm.

Chattanooga Police and Chattanooga Housing Authority officers noticed a gray Ford Taurus parked unoccupied with loud music coming from the radio. A citizen said the car had been there for about an hour.

While officers were awaiting a tow truck, Horton came out of a nearby residence and approached the vehicle. He agreed to a search of his person and the car.

When an officer was patting him down he felt what appeared to be a gun in Horton's jacket pocket. Horton jerked away and ran, but he was apprehended. As he did, a gun fell from his pocket. It was a Hi-Point 9mm handgun.

Horton's prior convictions include robbery and possession of a firearm.