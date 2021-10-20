Rep. Robin Smith Lauds Jim Coppinger For His Servicer

Rep. Robin Smith lauded County Mayor Jim Coppinger as he announced he will not seek a new term.

She said, "Throughout his life, Mayor Coppinger has been a public servant. First as a Chattanooga firefighter before becoming a fire chief, and upon retirement, he would continue to serve the public as a County Commissioner before becoming county mayor in 2012.

"Throughout these years, he has built an incredible legacy of leadership, collaboration and public service that has positioned Hamilton County for continued success. For that, we are all thankful for everything he has done for our community.

"There are many stories to share about Mayor Coppinger’s successes, but I believe his true legacy will be how he would always bring people together and find innovative solutions to the tough issues and challenges facing our community as well as help residents overcome the tremendous tragedies and adversities that have hit our community during the past 10 years.

"Whether it be our families, our public schools, our neighborhoods or our workplaces, Mayor Coppinger has played an instrumental part in our continued efforts to make Hamilton County the best place to live, work, play and retire.

"I wish Mayor Coppinger and Nina nothing but the best for their retirement and future endeavors."