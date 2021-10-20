Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 95 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 95 new positive cases, down from 96 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,549. The death total is at 643.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 115 in Hamilton County - up from 113 on Tuesday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 34 Hamilton County inpatients and 24 patients are in ICU - down from 26 on Tuesday. This is the lowest number of ICU patients since Aug. 4.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 61,755, which is 97 percent. There are 1,151 active cases, down from 1,173 on Tuesday.