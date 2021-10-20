County Commission May Vote On Nov. 2 On New Setup With 11 Districts

The County Commission may vote Nov. 2 on a new redistricting plan that raises the number of districts from nine to 11.

Commission Chairwoman Sabrena Smedley said another workshop on redistricting will take place after the commission meeting next Wednesday.

Democratic members of the commission said the process is going too fast and more study and public input are needed.

Commissioner Greg Martin said there has been 20 days of prior notice prior to Nov. 2 on the 11-district idea. He said candidates for the districts need to know the final plan so they can start preparing to run.

Commissioner David Sharpe said candidates have until Feb. 17 to file.