County Commission May Vote On Nov. 2 On New Setup With 11 Districts

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

The County Commission may vote Nov. 2 on a new redistricting plan that raises the number of districts from nine to 11.

Commission Chairwoman Sabrena Smedley said another workshop on redistricting will take place after the commission meeting next Wednesday.

Democratic members of the commission said the process is going too fast and more study and public input are needed.

Commissioner Greg Martin said there has been 20 days of prior notice prior to Nov. 2 on the 11-district idea. He said candidates for the districts need to know the final plan so they can start preparing to run.

Commissioner David Sharpe said candidates have until Feb. 17 to file.


Opinion

Back To UT's Good Old Days

Maybe it’s just me but was Saturday night’s trash throwing spectacle not just a thing of pure beauty? I mean, come on people, some water bottles, mustard, and one golf ball came raining down on an opponent in Neyland. That sounds like a normal game night to me. But then again I was at UT in the mid-late 1990’s. I bore witness to the 1998 rush of the field which produced two downed ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Beware Of The Cobra

Over the weekend my “Morning Readings” included a lesson that economists teach called the Cobra Effect. Jon Miltimore is the Managing Editor of the Foundation for Economic Education in Atlanta and his ‘FEE.org’ is a highly respected conservative libertarian economic think tank. In his story you are about to read, he claims economists around the world speak often on The Cobra Effect. ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Volleyball Travels To UNCG For SoCon Match

The Chattanooga Mocs’ indoor volleyball team begins its second half of the Southern Conference season on Thursday afternoon in Cullowhee, N.C. at Western Carolina. The Mocs will travel to UNCG on Friday evening to conclude its four-match road trip. MATCH CENTRAL UTC at WCU | Oct. 21 | 4 PM | LIVE STATS | ESPN+ UTC at UNCG | Oct. 22 | 6 PM | LIVE STATS | ESPN+ LAST ... (click for more)

Mocs Looking Forward To Samford On Saturday

From one rivalry to another, it’s Samford week in Chattanooga. The Chattanooga Mocs face one of their oldest friends Saturday afternoon at the Samford Bulldogs. Both teams enter the contest 3-3 overall and in the thick of the Southern Conference race. Five teams – UTC (2-1), ETSU (3-1), VMI (3-1), Mercer (3-1) & Furman (2-1) – have just one loss, while Samford (2-2) and ... (click for more)


