Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABSTON, ALICIA MICHELLE

534 CHERRY MILL LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)



APPLEBERRY JR, CHARLES EDWARD

1717 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ATKINS, TYHANNE A

1916 NATCHEZ AVE KNOXVILLE, 37915

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BENSON, THERION DEAN

4618 FALL CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BOYLAN, AMANDA N

5 GAYLORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRANUM, AARON WAYNE

2609 BANKS RD EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

1000 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BUSH, JEFFERY LEE

3547 COTTONWOOD LN Chattanooga, 374062716

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES

1970 WARWICKSHIRE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONLEY, PATSY MAIR ANN

621 FORTWOOD PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



COX, FREDRICK LEBRON

3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY



DONOSO, JAMAL LAMONT

1811 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FORD, BLAKE S

202 MAPLE AVENUE BIG STONE GAP, 24219

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAZLETON, SAMUEL T

1478 SPRUCE DR SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD

305 ALLEN ST TULLAHOMA, 37388

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, REGINALD WAYNE

2213 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF CRACK COAINE FOR RESALE

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KROLL, JASPER GEROME

514 NOTRE DAME EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCCALLIE, TROY LEE

203 NORTH LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MCCULLOUGH, SHAWN ALAN

405 HAMILTON DR CHICKAMAGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)



MELTON, PRISCILLA A

1608 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



MONTALVO-AVENDANO, OSCAR

1148 BETH LANE CONYERS, 30012

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA))



PARKER, ALICIA MARIE

123 LAUREL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PARTAIN, DAVID ALAN

222 SEQUOYAH ACCESS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



SCHWAB, ETHAN G

12 SHERIDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)SCOTT, NATHAN AARON1213 KATHYS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESLOAN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN510 DIXIE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, ZACHARIAH PHILLIP435 KILE LN SW APT 517 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STARLING, LARRY LEBRON719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112116Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHOMAS, RICHARD D125 RED HILL VALLEY RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)TUCKER, JAMES CORNELIUS1001 W 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVELASQUEZ, HENEMIAS4206 RHEA COUNTY RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:SPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY2106 Jackson St Chattanooga, 374041406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDWILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN1103 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE