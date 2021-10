Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 18-24

A grand tip of the hat to all those who had a part in making this past weekend a spectacular success for car enthusiasts. The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, the Mecum Auction, the riverfront races, the West Village display of automobiles ranging from vintage classics to the $100 million collection of Ferrari’s offered something for every automotive enthusiast. What fun! Why, ... (click for more)

Football notes from a Saturday … It is wonderful that “social media” is all bubbly in the belief Tennessee “almost” beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa this past weekend. But, in reality, the Vol faithful should thank their lucky stars for three most unusual quarters before the Tide, now ranked third in the land, won by 28 points (the betting line was 27½.) The game’s biggest difference ... (click for more)