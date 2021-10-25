Chattanooga Airport Enjoying Slow But Steady Passenger Increase; Plan Many New Improvements

Chattanooga Airport president Terry Hart said Monday that the airport - after the long COVID slowdown - is enjoying some passenger growth "albeit it is very slow."



He said the airport traffic was boosted in the past month by two casino charters.

Mr. Hart said there have been almost 270,000 enplanements year to date and should finish at around 375,000.

He told members of the Airport Board, "We are up 21 percent over January 2020."

The board was told of numerous airport improvements that are in the works, including adding gates seven and eight.

Tail Wind, the food supplier at the airport, will add a new restaurant with different options.

Construction is to start next April.

Jack McAfee, who was recently named airport operations director, said plans will be drawn up for several projects.

He said the spot formerly used by rental car companies will become an employee parking lot. He said it is closer to the terminal than the current space. He said taxis, Ubers and other commercial vehicles can use that space also and it will clear them from having to drive in front of the terminal.

CTR Construction had the low bid of $19,382 on the project, which will include access off Rosedale Drive.

The airport will spend $178,634 on a project to refurbish 24 hangars that have leaks and difficult to open doors among other issues.

There will be a new connector near West Side to avoid congestion. and a new T Hanger area on the south part of the airport.

Airport officials said employees contributed $19,180 to the American Heart Association.