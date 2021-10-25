Sheriff's Detective Charged With Domestic Assault; Placed On Administrative Leave With Pay

A Hamilton County Sheriff's detective has been arrested for domestic assault.

On Oct. 9, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 6800 block of Hampton Woods Circle in Hixson on a domestic violence call involving detective Richard Patterson.

Last Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office placed detective Patterson on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of a criminal investigation and an internal Sheriff’s Office investigation.

On Monday, warrants were obtained by detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office charging Patterson, 46, with domestic assault. Patterson then turned himself in at the Hamilton County Silverdale Detention Center.