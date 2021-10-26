Police Blotter: Couple Has Fight About Weight Loss Surgery; Woman On CARTA Bus Won't Wear A Mask

An anonymous caller told police there was a male wearing a hat and a female with a pink shirt arguing on Chestnut Street. The anonymous caller was requesting police response as they were afraid the argument would become physical. Upon arrival the officer spoke with and identified the two individuals. The woman said she was in an argument with her husband regarding a weight loss surgery. She said at no time did this argument become physical. The officer spoke with the husband who was visibly intoxicated and said the same thing as the wife, at no time did the altercation become physical. The officer saw no signs of anything physical taking place between the couple.

* * *

A woman on Boynton Drive told police that her nephew has been staying in her apartment, but she would like for him to leave. The nephew gathered his things and left the residence.

* * *

While on a call in the 2000 block of Rawlings Street, police observed, through a window, a small baggie of marijuana in the driver's side door of a vehicle. Fire Engine 4 responded to the scene and opened the driver door, causing no visible damage to the vehicle. The marijuana was weighed and was found to be .8 grams. The marijuana was taken to Property.

* * *

By order of chain of command in effort to assist the Beer Board, officers conducted a walk-through of the establishment, Sky Zoo. Officers observed multiple open beer containers (bottle and can) and clear plastic cups containing an unknown liquid ranging in color from clear to brown. Multiple patrons were observed drinking. However, no sale of alcohol was observed during their time inside the establishment. Approximately 30+ patrons were inside the building.

* * *

Police found a black Samsung cell phone in the back lot of the service center, 3410 Amnicola Hwy., near the fence/dumpster and turned it into Property.

* * *

An employee of Pepsi Bottling told police that a person crawled under the fence next to the River Walk. He said the fence was propped up with a rock next to a fence post in order to gain access. He said the truck was visible from the River Walk. He said the person rummaged through a Pepsi Bottling owned 2017 Ford F350. He said the person stole a lot of tools in a gray 3 ft. by 1 ft. toolbox from the service bed compartments of the truck.

* * *

A man on Carter Drive told police that on Sunday at about 9:30 a.m. he sold his 1977 Chevrolet C10 and left the antique TN tag on it. He said the tag and title office told him that he has to have a police report to cancel the tag.

* * *

Police responded to a vandalism at Tokyo restaurant, 1120 Houston St. The owner told police that someone broke the arm off a cast iron chair overnight. Police asked if he had any surveillance cameras and he said he did not. Police asked him how much the chair would cost to replace, and he said he didn't know - maybe $100. He also told police that someone damaged his Lexus SUV about two weeks ago while it was parked there. Police asked him how much it would cost to fix and he estimated $1,000. Police asked if there was any surveillance cameras that may have recorded that incident, and he said "no."

* * *

A man at Volkswagen Group of America, 8001 Volkswagen Dr., told police that around 10 a.m. he received a call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration. He said that he realized it was a scam, as he is from Europe and does not have a social security number. He

says he is here on a visa. He just wanted a report of the incident.

* * *

Police spoke to a CARTA employee who said that a white female on the CARTA bus would not put a mask on and when told to, she became irate. When police approached her, she got off of the bus without being told to do so, and was informed that she would not be able to be back on any CARTA buses for the remainder of the day.