Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AIRKS, JOSHUA DAKOTA

711 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BIBBINS, ANDRE GROVER

2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL

2902 SIENER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111063

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

---

BURNETTE, JEREMY RAY

1911 E 25th St Chattanooga, 374045813

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CABRERA, CORY A

3003 SPRING PLACE RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

Homeless Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN

10945 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CLARK, DONALD EUGENE

2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CORN - CRUTCHFIELD, JAMES WARD

1602 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043508

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DAVENPORT, JESSICA

705 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

FITCH, MARKEL L

1205 BOYNTON DR APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GALEANA SOLORZANO, ENRIQUE

9311 E BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HANKS, BRANDON LEE

6026 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KIDNAPPING

---

HILL, KEYAISA D

2612 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

JOHNSON, BREANNA NICOLE

6026 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE REPORTS

---

KILGORE, ERISA SHA

3830 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

LACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL

1814 OLIVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

LALONE, NATHAN BERNARD

612 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LEAMON, LYNN E

12313 BIRCHWOOD PK BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MARTIN, DARRELL ODELL

4444 Luna Ln Chattanooga, 374111713

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

---

MAY, JOHNATHON WALTER

143 MAY HOME LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MCKISSICK, JOSEPH GATES

4757 GATES LN APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

OAKLEY, JAKAYLA YVONNE

632 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

PATTERSON, RICHARD ADAM

6819 HAMPTON WOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

PATTON, JEFFREY DEWAYNE

1017 CARRIAGE PARC DR #1017 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR

1510 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

---

RICE, JESSICA ANN

1319 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

RICHARD, DIAMOND SIMONE

4444 LUNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111713

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ROACH, WILLIAM LABRON

5519 JEWELL RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN

9508 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214609

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

SIMMONS, DEBORAH DENISE

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022785

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency:

BURGLARY

BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

STEVENHAGEN, MATTHEW C

2606 UNDERHILL CT THOMPSON STATION, 37179

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

VO, KIM THI

7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WILLIAMS, MARKELL DEVONTA

1228 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023718

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

WIMBERLY, BRITTNEY JOANNA

MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION