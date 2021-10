Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, VICKEAUNIA MONTRICIA

3203 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY

DOES NOT KNOW IT SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD

4149 E RIDGE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BUNTON, NAOMI MICHAE

5827 RAINBOW SPRINGS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

FAIL TO YIELD

---

CROFT, SELENA RENEA

51 WILLOWIND LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL

1011 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CRUZ, NATALYA SHANEE

330 LANG ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DICKERSON, JASON LEE

929 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1000

---

DIXON, BREANA

2166 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

4719 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GOLDSMITH, JESSICA TAYLOR

414 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF FENTANYLPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN1103 ARLINGTON AVE APT 17 CHATTANOOGA, 374063203Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL6925 MORE VIEW RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LOFTON, RONALD8904 DRAKE PARKWAY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MARRS, JACOB ALLEN760 HUMBARD RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PANGELINAN, RAMONA1725 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---PHILLIPS, RONALD ANTHONY1414 36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30742Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE1409 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SIMPSON, CLAYTON HAYES925 HULANA ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE4009 FAGAN STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE ASSAULT---WEBB, CHRISTOPHER A727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WILLIAMSON, ALEXANDER JAMES9508 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WOODRUFF, MARGARET1010 MISSION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063347Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:VANDALISM (UNDER 1000)ASSAULT (SIMPLE)---WOODS, GEORGIA FELECIA23 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY