15-Year-Old Shot In Attempted Robbery Wednesday On Dodson Avenue; Shooter Also Arrested

A juvenile was shot during an attempted robbery and the shooter was also arrested on charges Wednesday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police responded to the 1500 block of Dodson Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 4:58 p.m. on a report of a person shot.



Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound, and secured the scene.



He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.



The initial investigation revealed that an attempted robbery may have occurred and robbery investigators were notified.

Investigators located and detained the shooting suspect, 31-year-old Abraham Newson.Investigators learned the juvenile had attempted to rob Newsom and both of them exchanged gunfire, with the juvenile getting struck.Newsom declined to prosecute for robbery, but both men were arrested for other charges.Newsom was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and felony reckless endangerment.The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.