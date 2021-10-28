 Thursday, October 28, 2021 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Polk County Man Charged With Murdering His Neighbor

Thursday, October 28, 2021

A Polk County man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of his neighbor earlier this week.

At the request of 10th District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents began working alongside the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of a man shortly after deputies found his remains on Fingerboard Road. During the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Mitchell Edward Mingie as the person responsible for killing the man and improperly disposing of his remains, said police.

Efforts to properly notify the victim’s next-of-kin remained ongoing.

Deputies arrested Mingie on Tuesday and charged him with one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.

Authorities subsequently booked Mingie into the Polk County Jail.


October 28, 2021

AG Slatery Disputes Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate

-Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and 20 Attorneys General are calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw his Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on federal contractors. On Sept. 9, through Executive Order 14042, President Biden directed federal departments and agencies to include a clause in contracts requiring all contractors and subcontractors to adopt COVID Safety ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 4 More Coronavirus Deaths, 56 New Cases; Tennessee Has 28 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported four more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 56 new positive cases, down from 90 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,989. The death total is at 651. It is reported the deaths were two men and two women; three white and one black; one age 51-60, one age 61-70, one age 71-80 and one age 81 or older. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Questions On Walker County $45 Million Water Improvement Plan - And Response

Walker County government put out a press release on Tuesday announcing that Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) had requested that the county use $5 million of its American Rescue Plan stimulus funds to invest in a $45 million improvement plan recently developed by WCWSA. Walker County was allocated a little more than $13 million from the American Recovery Plan Act ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mandates Argument

I have taken the position that mandates of any kind that limit personal freedoms are awful. And I have watched with sorrow what has happened at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and is now happening at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. Good people are losing jobs all across America rather than surrender their personal beliefs. I also mourn the COVID vaccine has been divided ... (click for more)

Sports

Preview: Mocs' Basketball Poised For Success

It’s year five of the Lamont Paris era in the Scenic City and the process of building the storied Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program back to a perennial championship contender has fully taken shape. Over the last four years, win totals and the overall program structure started to increase at a steady rate. UTC won 10 games in 17-18 and 12 in 18-19 before posting 20 ... (click for more)

Vols Focusing On Getting Healthy During Off Week Before Kentucky; QB Harrison Bailey Transferring

Tennessee Head coach Josh Heupel's inspired Tennessee team is balancing getting healthy and fostering player development during its open week, and the coaching staff will turn its attention to an important recruiting weekend on the road. The Volunteers (4-4) went through a light practice on Tuesday, put on the pads for an indoor practice on Wednesday and will have another workout ... (click for more)


