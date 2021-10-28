Dr. Justin Robertson, 4 Others Are Finalists For Hamilton County School Superintendent

 Thursday, October 28, 2021 56.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Dr. Justin Robertson, deputy superintendent for the Hamilton County Schools, and four others are finalists for superintendent.

Others are Natalie Elder McClarty, former director of Curriculum & Development for the Stamford, Connecticut Schools, Dr. Christopher Bernier, chief of staff of schools in Clark County, Nevada; Dr. Jim McIntyre, director of the Center for Educational Leadership at UT Knoxville, and Dr. John Tucker, superintendent of Camden County Schools in Georgia.

They were chosen from nine applicants. The deadline was Friday.

School Board members rated the applicants based on information they submitted, and Dr. Robertson had the highest score (43). Dr. McClarty had 28.5, Dr. McIntyre 28, Dr. Bernier 26 and Dr. Tucker 26.

The board will get a report on the finalists from Buffkin Baker consultants - the same group that was involved in the last search in which Dr. Bryan Johnson was chosen. Dr. Johnson announced prior to this school year that he was going into private business with a local trucking firm.

The board will meet on Nov. 8 to trim the five finalists to three.

The three finalists will travel to Chattanooga for in-person visits.

The board plans to make a selection on Dec. 9.

Board Chairman Tucker McClendon said the search firm has been paid $2,000 thus far. He said the cost will be $2,000 each for analysis of the five finalists. The only other cost is for travel for the finalists, it was stated. 

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN 823 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- ANDRES BARTOLO, MAXIMO 3801 CUMMINGS HWY RM 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC ... (click for more)

East Ridge Extends Moratorium On Outdoor Advertising Signs; Part-Time Workers To Help With Leaf Collection

The East Ridge City Council extended a moratorium on outdoor advertising signs that was first put in place in May. At that time the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) suspended their rules and regulations for enforcing outdoor advertising signs and billboards along state routes which includes both Ringgold Road and the Interstate in East Ridge. They are in the process ... (click for more)

Opinion

Questions On Walker County $45 Million Water Improvement Plan - And Response

Walker County government put out a press release on Tuesday announcing that Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) had requested that the county use $5 million of its American Rescue Plan stimulus funds to invest in a $45 million improvement plan recently developed by WCWSA. Walker County was allocated a little more than $13 million from the American Recovery Plan Act ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mandates Argument

I have taken the position that mandates of any kind that limit personal freedoms are awful. And I have watched with sorrow what has happened at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and is now happening at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. Good people are losing jobs all across America rather than surrender their personal beliefs. I also mourn the COVID vaccine has been divided ... (click for more)

Sports

Preview: Mocs' Basketball Poised For Success

It’s year five of the Lamont Paris era in the Scenic City and the process of building the storied Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program back to a perennial championship contender has fully taken shape. Over the last four years, win totals and the overall program structure started to increase at a steady rate. UTC won 10 games in 17-18 and 12 in 18-19 before posting 20 ... (click for more)

Vols Focusing On Getting Healthy During Off Week Before Kentucky; QB Harrison Bailey Transferring

Tennessee Head coach Josh Heupel's inspired Tennessee team is balancing getting healthy and fostering player development during its open week, and the coaching staff will turn its attention to an important recruiting weekend on the road. The Volunteers (4-4) went through a light practice on Tuesday, put on the pads for an indoor practice on Wednesday and will have another workout ... (click for more)


