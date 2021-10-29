 Friday, October 29, 2021 54.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Catoosa And Walker Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 912 New Cases

Friday, October 29, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 114 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,786.

There are 912 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,263,757 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 86,115, which is an increase of 155 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,340 cases, up 4; 90 deaths, up 1; 296 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 3,666 cases, up 3; 89 deaths; 248 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,806 cases, up 2; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,491 cases, up 5; 118 deaths, up 1; 357 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 19,229 cases, up 13; 313 deaths; 924 hospitalizations, up 4


October 29, 2021

Hamilton County Reports No New COVID Deaths And 40 More Cases

October 29, 2021

Catoosa And Walker Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 912 New Cases

October 29, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 40 new positive cases, down from 56 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 114 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,786. There are 912 new cases on Friday, as that total ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Reports No New COVID Deaths And 40 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 40 new positive cases, down from 56 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,029. The death total is at 651. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 80 in Hamilton County - no change from Thursday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are ... (click for more)

Catoosa And Walker Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 912 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 114 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,786. There are 912 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,263,757 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 86,115, which is an increase of 155 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time To End The Supermajority In Tennessee

Is it time to end the Supermajority in Tennessee? Yes. Should there be a COVID Special Session? No. Is the supermajority drunk with power? Yes. Does the Supermajority represent the majority of citizens? No. Did President Trump lose the election because of COVID? Yes. Does the Supermajority represent me and my family and neighbors? No. Does the Supermajority represent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Michigan-MSU A Must

We in the South know that, compared to the rest of America, our women are prettier, our dogs are smarter, our whiskey is tastier, our voices are softer, and our hearts are kinder. We also know that our brand of college football is so superior and exquisite that to watch the game in any other region borders on sacrilege. That established, the gridiron gods have smiled because there ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Suarez Out For Lady Vols; Men Get 7 Freshmen

Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball teams held media days this week in advance of their respective seasons. Here’s some early observations and thoughts from both camps: Suarez out: The most significant preseason injury news came from the Lady Vols when coach Kellie Harper announced wing Marta Suarez will miss the entire season because of a foot injury. While Rae Burrell, ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Braves, Bulldogs, Lady Vols, And Two People Recently Deceased

As someone whose alma mater and favorite college football team, Georgia, is No. 1, and whose favorite pro baseball team, Atlanta, is in the World Series, I almost feel like I should pinch myself to make sure it is not a dream. Of course, Atlanta still has a long way to go to win the World Series as I write this, and Georgia needs to get by three more big rivals and possibly ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors