Catoosa And Walker Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 912 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 114 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,786.



There are 912 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,263,757 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 86,115, which is an increase of 155 from Thursday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,340 cases, up 4; 90 deaths, up 1; 296 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,666 cases, up 3; 89 deaths; 248 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,806 cases, up 2; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,491 cases, up 5; 118 deaths, up 1; 357 hospitalizations, up 1



Whitfield County: 19,229 cases, up 13; 313 deaths; 924 hospitalizations, up 4