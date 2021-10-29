Jacorey Owens Charged In Murder Of Tawon Billups After Altercation On Germantown Road

Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have arrested Jacorey Darnell Owens, 25, in connection with the homicide of 21-year-old Tawon Billups last Saturday in the 700 block of North Germantown Road.

Owens is charged with criminal homicide and felonious possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony. He is in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center.

Police earlier said they responded Saturday at approximately 4:54 p.m.to Germantown Road on a report of a person shot.

Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

Police said investigators learned that the victim may have been involved in an altercation prior to an unknown person producing a firearm and shooting him.