Jacorey Owens Charged In Murder Of Tawon Billups After Altercation On Germantown Road

Friday, October 29, 2021
Jacorey Darnell Owens
Jacorey Darnell Owens

Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have arrested Jacorey Darnell Owens, 25, in connection with the homicide of 21-year-old Tawon Billups last Saturday in the 700 block of North Germantown Road. 

 Owens is charged with criminal homicide and felonious possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony. He is in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. 

Police earlier said they responded Saturday at approximately 4:54 p.m.to Germantown Road on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
 
Police said investigators learned that the victim may have been involved in an altercation prior to an unknown person producing a firearm and shooting him.

Funeral Service Will Be Friday For 1981 Kirkman Graduate Who Was Killed By Vehicle Running From Law Enforcement

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Catoosa And Walker Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 912 New Cases


The funeral will be Friday for a 1981 Kirkman Technical High School graduate who was killed when her vehicle was struck on Bonny Oaks Drive on Tuesday by a man running from police. Tara S. Reese was 58. She was a member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church and was employed by Mueller Water Products. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Carrie Jackson, Sr.; brothers, ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith). III. Special Presentation. PUBLIC HEARING - FY22 Operations Budget Amendment IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None) VII. Resolutions: ... (click for more)

Time To End The Supermajority In Tennessee - And Response

Is it time to end the Supermajority in Tennessee? Yes. Should there be a COVID Special Session? No. Is the supermajority drunk with power? Yes. Does the Supermajority represent the majority of citizens? No. Did President Trump lose the election because of COVID? Yes. Does the Supermajority represent me and my family and neighbors? No. Does the Supermajority represent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Michigan-MSU A Must

We in the South know that, compared to the rest of America, our women are prettier, our dogs are smarter, our whiskey is tastier, our voices are softer, and our hearts are kinder. We also know that our brand of college football is so superior and exquisite that to watch the game in any other region borders on sacrilege. That established, the gridiron gods have smiled because there ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Suarez Out For Lady Vols; Men Get 7 Freshmen

Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball teams held media days this week in advance of their respective seasons. Here’s some early observations and thoughts from both camps: Suarez out: The most significant preseason injury news came from the Lady Vols when coach Kellie Harper announced wing Marta Suarez will miss the entire season because of a foot injury. While Rae Burrell, ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Braves, Bulldogs, Lady Vols, And Two People Recently Deceased

As someone whose alma mater and favorite college football team, Georgia, is No. 1, and whose favorite pro baseball team, Atlanta, is in the World Series, I almost feel like I should pinch myself to make sure it is not a dream. Of course, Atlanta still has a long way to go to win the World Series as I write this, and Georgia needs to get by three more big rivals and possibly ... (click for more)


