Marler Arrested After Chase From Walker County To Rossville Boulevard In Which Deputy's Car Was Damaged

Monday, October 4, 2021
Jesse Brandon Marler
Jesse Brandon Marler

Police responded to a Rossville Boulevard call on Friday and were told Walker County deputies were pursuing a black Dodge that had crossed the Tennessee border. Dispatch later told Chattanooga Police that the vehicle had crashed on Rossville Boulevard. A Walker County deputy took the driver, Jesse Brandon Marler, 38, into custody.

Police said they observed damage to both Marler’s vehicle and a sheriff deputy’s vehicle. Police said the deputy told them that Marler acted like he was going to pull over three different times during the chase, and at one point ran his vehicle into the deputy’s vehicle.

Police said they found a bong, a syringe, a rifle scope, and a bag of mushrooms in the vehicle.

Marler is charged with aggravated assault on police, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of drugs.

 


October 5, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

Greg Beck Proposes Memorial Park For Local Homicide Victims


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: David, I have posted. ARMOUR, JEFFERY L 2404 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

County Commission District 5 candidate Greg Beck said officials should move forward now with a Victims Memorial paying tribute to homicide victims of violence in Chattanooga and Hamilton County. ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: David, I have posted. ARMOUR, JEFFERY L 2404 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BETTIS, SHANNON BLAKE 1732 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County REGISTRATION, EXPIRED POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Strengthen City Court And Let Chattanoogans Choose Their Judges

On Tuesday, our City Council is voting on the final reading of an ordinance to demolish Division II of Chattanooga City Court without the approval of the citizens of this city. According to our council’s own statements, this is primarily because the current judge sitting in Division II believes that the position is not needed at this time based on emails that the Judge has sent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stuff I Think About

After I had my haircut on Monday, I sat and pondered what I might write about that might be fruitful. I couldn’t decide but in the sprit of equality, allow me to share the finalists of my thoughts: * * * THE YMCA SKYSCRAPER – The YMCA of Middle Tennessee (Metro Nashville) has just announced its new headquarters will be a 60-story skyscraper. In what will be the largest residential ... (click for more)

Sports

Moc Golfers Eighth At Evie Odom Invitational

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team is eighth with 18 holes to play at the Evie Odom Invitational. The Mocs 286 today provides a 571 total which is two behind North Florida in seventh and 11 clear of Campbell and host Old Dominion in ninth. That’s come behind the stellar work of Dorota Zalewska. Zalewska turned in a 3-under 67 Monday for a two-day total of 135 (-5). That’s ... (click for more)

Covenant's Burrell, Sandhoff Named USA South Players Of The Week

Covenant women's soccer senior Kailey Burrell was named the USA South Player of the Week and junior Lucy Sandhoff earned USA South Defensive Player of the Week honors, announced the league on Monday. It is the first career player of the week honor for Burrell, while it is Sandhoff's second career defensive award. Burrell, a senior from Trenton, Ga., scored two goals and ... (click for more)


