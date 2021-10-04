Marler Arrested After Chase From Walker County To Rossville Boulevard In Which Deputy's Car Was Damaged

Police responded to a Rossville Boulevard call on Friday and were told Walker County deputies were pursuing a black Dodge that had crossed the Tennessee border. Dispatch later told Chattanooga Police that the vehicle had crashed on Rossville Boulevard. A Walker County deputy took the driver, Jesse Brandon Marler, 38, into custody.

Police said they observed damage to both Marler’s vehicle and a sheriff deputy’s vehicle. Police said the deputy told them that Marler acted like he was going to pull over three different times during the chase, and at one point ran his vehicle into the deputy’s vehicle.



Police said they found a bong, a syringe, a rifle scope, and a bag of mushrooms in the vehicle.

Marler is charged with aggravated assault on police, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of drugs.

