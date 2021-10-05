Police Blotter: 10 People Leave McAlister's Deli Without Paying $456 Bill; Man Says Tenants Above Him Are Throwing T-Shirts On His Balcony

An employee at McAlister's Deli, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that 10 people left without paying their $456 tab. Officers watched video, but could not get a clear picture to possibly identify the people.



* * *

An abandoned auto was reported at 201 Georgia Ave. Police found the vehicle in the travel lane on the Veterans Bridge northbound at the on-ramp to Riverside Drive. No one was around the vehicle and no contact could be made with the owner. The vehicle was run and found to not be stolen. The vehicle was towed by Ault Towing for being a traffic hazard.



* * *



Police were dispatched to an apartment fire at 1112 Grove St. While the Fire Department was clearing the apartment, they found $159 in cash inside the apartment. The Fire Department turned over the found property to CPD officers. The found property was transported to CPD Property.



* * *



A man on Carriage Parc Drive told police someone damaged the driver's side of his vehicle. He said the damage is from the front driver's door all the way to the back of the vehicle. He last saw his vehicle around 7 p.m. the evening before. He said he needed the report done for insurance purposes.



* * *



While on patrol at 700 Market St., police observed a white female known to police sitting at a bus stop with an open beer can. Police spoke with her and she offered to pour out the beer. Police did not observe any signs of intoxication that would prevent her from taking care of herself. Police gave her a warning for the open container.



* * *

A shoplifting was reported at CVS Pharmacy, 1816 Gunbarrel Road. An employee told police the suspect entered the store, selected merchandise and took the items past the point of sale without rendering payment. The employee said they stopped the suspect at the front door and recovered the items. The thief was not present when police arrived on scene and was not detained in the loss prevention office, however the employee was able to identify the suspect, who has multiple warrants for shoplifting. The approximate amount for the recovered items was $1,056.26. The employee said they only needed a report. No warrants were needed.



* * *



A woman called police from the Circle K at 3743 Cummings Hwy., saying that a maroon GMC Sierra was driving recklessly on the interstate; driving on the shoulder, speeding and cutting other vehicles off. The caller said they then both pulled off into the Circle K on Cummings Highway and entered into a verbal disorder. The caller said the reckless driver took off from the gas station and ran a red light. The caller just wanted police to know what happened.



* * *



Police noticed that a tan Honda CRV (TN tag) has been parked on South Hawthorne next to the building at 1728 Bailey Ave. since late June. The vehicle had not moved from this exact parking spot since that time. The vehicle was found to be stolen and involved in a hit and run incident. It was recovered and removed from NCIC.



* * *



A woman at Miller Park, 928 Market St., called police and said a man was harassing her. She said he walked in the direction of Patten Towers. The man walked straight up to police. He did not walk away toward the direction of Patten Towers. He told police he had gotten out of the bathroom and the woman started harassing him. Both left the scene and were told not to engage with each other.



* * *



A disorder was reported at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 2412 McCallie Ave. Police approached a man who was sleeping on the bench in the back entrance of the facility. While talking to him, he caught attitude with the police and he was detained. Police also spoke with the woman caller and she said that there was a black man sleeping in the back by the dumpster and he always gets mean with the employees when they come to work in the morning. The man police found asleep was a white man. Due to lack of identity, the man was told by police to leave the area because he was not allowed to sleep on the property. He also was told by police that if he comes back he will be arrested for trespassing.



* * *

A shoplifting was reported at the Speedway at 1330 E 3rd St. Police spoke with the manager who said that a man she recognized as having been trespassed from the property for stealing had been stealing again that night. She said that this man had stolen several packs of cigarettes sometime before 3 a.m., while she only had one clerk working. She attempted to pull camera footage of the incident, but was unable to do so due to camera issues. She said she would call back in once the camera issue was corrected. She was unable to provide ID information for the man, just that she is familiar with him. She said she caught him stealing the day before, and she trespassed him yesterday.



* * *



Police were sent to 801 Broad St. in reference to a disturbance at West Village. The property manager told police that a man was on the property prior to their arrival and he wanted the man trespassed from West Village. Police attempted to locate the man, but were unable to.



* * *



Two men told police that someone broke into Lakeside Academy of Math & Science, 4850 Jersey Pike, which is under construction, and took several pieces of construction equipment that included power drills, a generator, ladders, power hand tools and electrical equipment. One man said the suspect(s) loaded all the items on his dual trailer and left with them, including the trailer. The man said he did not know the tag information on his trailer, but would notify police once he obtained the information. Later the men called police and said the suspect(s) also vandalized one of the equipment trucks by busting out the driver's side window and front windshield. They also provided the serial number for the 1998 dual Cronkite 270 trailer that was stolen. The trailer was entered into NCIC as stolen.



* * *



The owner of Chattanooga Concrete, 4180 S Creek Road, told police that the morning before, one of his employees called him and said the window of one of the vans parked in his business was busted. When the owner came to the workplace, he also noticed there was another pickup truck in the lot and the doors were unlocked. He said someone stole a Milwaukee tool box, jumper cables and some other tools that were inside the truck. The owner and his employees proceeded to look at the security video camera footage, but they were unable to make a positive identification. The employees also mentioned it could be one of the former employees who committed the theft. Due to lack of evidence, no charges were filed.



* * *



A caller reported a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Windsor Court. Police spoke with two contractors who were doing work on the home. Police also spoke with the property manager, who said both men had permission to be there and do work on the home.



* * *



A suspicious person was reported near the businesses at 7011 Shallowford Road. A caller told police that a white male was underneath the stairs and he had asked the man to leave. He said the man told him he was not going to leave. When police arrived, the man had already left. Police spoke with the caller and he said that he just wanted to report the incident.



* * *



A man on Center Street told police that overnight someone broke out the passenger side window of his vehicle and took several of his belongings.



* * *



A man on Randolph Circle told police that when he woke up that morning, he noticed that his truck was gone. He said that he came home around 7 p.m. the night before and parked the vehicle in the driveway. He believes that he left the vehicle unlocked with a spare key inside. The 2016 dark gray Toyota Tundra bearing a TN tag, was entered in the NCIC system as stolen. The vehicle has tinted windows and a white sticker on the back window that says "MASTERCRAFT." The man told police that the vehicle has a GPS and he was going to call Toyota to track the vehicle. There is no suspect information. Police spoke with the man on the phone later and he said that Toyota can't track the vehicle for some reason.



* * *

The owner reported a vandalism at White's Auto Repair Center, 4165 Bonny Oaks Dr. He told police that on the past Sunday around 1:45 a.m., four white males were seen inside his property looking inside the vehicles in the parking lot. He said that in order to get inside the property, they had cut a hole on the side/front fence. The surveillance camera system shows all four men with their faces and heads covered. One of the men appeared to be a Caucasian male, but police couldn't verify the races of the other three men, due to low light conditions.

* * *

A man in an apartment on Riverside Drive told police that a T-shirt had been thrown onto his balcony for the second time within a week. The man said that he believed it was the people in the unit directly above him. Police called the courtesy officer at One Riverside Apartments to see if he could handle the call. The officer met with the man in his apartment. The man said he thinks the upstairs neighbors are intentionally throwing T-shirts onto his balcony since he has been making noise complaints about them. The officer went and spoke with the people in the apartment above the man. They said that they have been hanging wet clothes from the pool on their railing to dry. They said they did not throw the T-shirts over the railing, and they must have blown off.



